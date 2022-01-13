‘Welcome’: Bolsonaro minimizes effects of micron variant

(photo: Reproduction/Youtube)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) minimized, this Wednesday (1/12), the impacts of micron in Brazil and said that the new variant of covid-19 “welcome”. The statement took place during an interview with the website Gazeta Brasil. With lower lethality, but with greater dissemination capacity, the virus can overload the health system.

“The micron, which has already spread all over the world, as the people who really understand it say, has a very large capacity to spread, but very small lethality. They even say it would be a vaccine virus. They should even… According to some studious and serious people, and not linked to pharmaceuticals, the micron is welcome and can, yes, signal the end of the pandemic”, he pointed out, without mentioning who the sources would be.

Bolsonaro also said that “almost zero, a very small number” of children died from covid in the country. “And this small number still had the fact of a child with comorbidity”, he added.

The Ministry of Health stated that, from March 2020 to December 2021, 311 children aged 5 to 11 years died as a result of the disease in Brazil. When corrected by the journalist, the Planalto leader continued and reinforced that he asked the folder to disclose deaths from vaccine side effects.

“Okay, I won’t question it. Let’s assume that the numbers are right. Does it justify vaccination? Yesterday I asked Minister (Marcelo) Queiroga, from Health, to disclose people with side effects. How many people are having adverse reactions? in post-vaccine Brazil? How many people are also dying from other causes that are credited with covid?”.

“Three hundred (dead) children… I regret each death, even more of a child, we feel much more, but it does not justify the vaccination due to the adverse side effects that these people have”, he concluded.

Anvisa released the vaccination for the age group from 5 to 11 years after the opinion of expert technicians and medical societies.

