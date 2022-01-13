Weslley Patati renews contract with Santos until 2024: “I’ll have a lot of time playing with this mantle” | saints

THE saints announced, on Thursday morning, the renewal of the contract with striker Weslley Patati, the team’s highlight in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. The new bond runs until December 2024.

The player’s previous contract would only run until the end of this year. The signing of the new bond took place on Wednesday night, after the team’s 3-0 victory over Chapadinha-MA, for the second phase of Copinha.

– Now the crowd can be calmer. I’ll still have plenty of time to play in this cloak, God willing. Let’s go, we’ve already renewed and we’re going up. I’m very happy to wear this mantle, to bring joy to the fans and I hope to keep it that way,” said Patati.

Santos president Andres Rueda highlighted the importance of investing in the base and keeping the main athletes, as he has been doing with the players trained by the club and who are already with the professional squad.

– Patati is another example that we are looking at the base and investing in the future of the club. The important thing is to point out that we don’t think of these players as products for sale, but as reinforcements to win titles. We invested in our squad to win championships and we will continue to do so. We are happy with this renewal, as we have done with other players trained at the club and who are already in the professional team.

Weslley Patati arrived at Santos in 2019, just before turning 16, when he signed his first professional contract. The nickname came up in childhood, when he couldn’t afford to buy his own boots and had to borrow them from the older boys he played with. Because they were much larger than their number, colleagues said they looked like clown feet. The nickname became the striker’s trademark

– It won’t change anything, Patati will stay with me for life.