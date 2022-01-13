what are the symptoms of the new variant compared to the previous ones

BBC General

posted on 01/13/2022 12:11 / updated on 01/13/2022 12:12



(credit: Getty Images)

The omicron variant is rapidly spreading around the world — and studies suggest it is the most contagious yet.

However, unlike other variants, which reached the population when vaccination rates were lower, now the rate of hospitalizations and deaths has been shown to be lower – and, in some cases, milder symptoms have been shown to be similar to a cold or flu. .

Despite this, the speed with which the omicron is transmitted continues to overwhelm healthcare systems — and it remains a threat to unvaccinated and at-risk patients. The World Health Organization (WHO) itself warned last week that the omicron should not be described as mild, as it is killing people all over the world.

But how can I tell if I have covid-19 or another mild respiratory illness?

Omicron symptoms

“We think the omicron is much more similar to the mild variants that we’ve seen in vaccinated people, like delta in particular,” Professor Tim Spector, an epidemiologist at King’s College London, who directs the Zoe Covid study, which looks at the disease, tells the BBC. spread and symptoms of the disease in the UK.

The Zoe Covid study has been collecting data from thousands of infected people who record their symptoms in an app. Thus, the researchers are able to analyze the symptoms related to the delta variant and the omicron.

So far, the five most common symptoms are:

– Nasal discharge;

– Headache;

– Fatigue (mild or severe);

– Sneeze;

– Sore throat.

Source: Zoe Covid Study, King’s College Londonno

Part of these milder symptoms are mainly due to the large number of people vaccinated or with acquired immunity.

It’s too early to know how the micron will affect the unvaccinated and people with a weakened immune system.

The King’s College epidemiologist notes that since many of the symptoms now related to the omicron variant are similar to those of the cold, this could lead to people “perhaps not recognizing the infection as covid”.

Getty Images New variant causes symptoms more similar to the common cold or flu

That is, in regions where the omicron is spreading rapidly, it is very likely that someone with cold symptoms will have covid, as is happening in London, one of the cities with the highest incidence of omicron.

If you suspect you have covid, the most important thing is to get tested as soon as possible. Even those with mild or asymptomatic symptoms can put others at risk.

Previous variants of the coronavirus had symptoms such as fever, cough, loss of taste and smell. But, according to Spector, most people who are reporting new infections now don’t have these “classic symptoms” of Covid.

Alert for symptoms

Even though, for some, covid may seem like “a bad cold”, with symptoms such as headache, sore throat and nasal discharge, the British public health service (NHS) indicates that we must remain attentive to classic symptoms of covid:

– Sudden and continuous cough;

– Fever or high temperature;

– Loss or change in smell and taste.

Is fever a clear symptom of covid?

A temperature from 37.8°C is considered high.

Getty Images WHO warned that Omicron is deadly and should not be called a mild variant

Fever can occur when the body is fighting an infection, not just the coronavirus.

It is better to use a thermometer. But if you don’t have one, make sure it’s warm to your chest or back.

A common cold is unlikely to cause a fever. Therefore, in case of fever, it is recommended to take a test to rule out that you have coronavirus.

How should we deal with coughing?

If you have the flu or a cold, you will likely have a cough and other symptoms.

The flu often comes on suddenly, and patients often experience muscle aches, chills, headache, tiredness, sore throat, nasal discharge or congestion, along with a cough. It feels worse than a bad cold.

Colds tend to develop more gradually and are less severe, although they make us feel sick.

Along with coughing, there may be sneezing, sore throat and runny nose. Symptoms such as fever, chills, headache and muscle pain are uncommon.

Coughing from the coronavirus involves coughing a lot for more than an hour, or having three or more coughing attacks or “episodes” in 24 hours.

If you develop a new, ongoing cough, you should get tested for covid.

What does it mean to lose taste or smell?

These are the main symptoms of the coronavirus and they mean you should get tested.

Getty Images Unprecedented speed with which the omicron is transmitted is one of the biggest challenges

You can still have a simple cold. But it’s important to check, even if you’re not feeling unwell, to avoid the risk of spreading the virus.

If I sneeze, does it mean I have coronavirus?

Sneezing is not a classic coronavirus symptom, and unless you also have a fever, cough, or loss of smell and taste, it shouldn’t be a problem.

In any case, a sneeze can transmit infections, so try to use a tissue and wash your hands when you sneeze.

What if my nose is runny or stuffy?

It is not one of the main symptoms of the coronavirus, but several researches suggest that people who have tested positive have these symptoms.

US health guidelines, for example, include all of these symptoms as possible in case of coronavirus infection:

– Fever or chills;

– Cough;

– Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;

– Fatigue;

– Muscle or body pain;

– Headache;

– Loss of smell or taste;

– Sore throat;

– Nasal secretion or congestion;

– Nausea or vomiting;

– Diarrhea.

Data from South Africa indicates that some people have reported digestive problems as a possible symptom of omicron.

Getty Images Omicron is already the dominant variant in London

But in the UK, Tim Spector noted that the omicron infection appears to remain similar to previous variants — that is, mostly a respiratory infection.

serious cases

Preliminary data and studies on the omicron suggest that this variant has been shown to be less severe than the previous ones. This is partly due to mutations in the virus, but above all to the protection of vaccines and natural immunity.

However, the unprecedented speed at which the omicron is transmitted remains a challenge — and many people, particularly patients with certain pre-existing conditions, remain at risk.

People infected with coronavirus can have a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe. Some will be asymptomatic, but they can still be infectious.

Symptoms can appear up to two weeks after exposure to the virus, but usually this happens around the fifth day. Read here about when a person with a micron is no longer contagious, with or without symptoms.

Breathing difficulties can be a sign of a more serious infection.

*This story was originally published on December 16, 2021. But as epidemiological information about the omicron has evolved, the text has been updated.

Did you know that the BBC is also on Telegram? Subscribe to the channel.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!