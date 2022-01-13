What documents are required for the 2022 Income Tax Return?

The Income Tax Declaration is one of the main obligations in the calendar for Brazilian taxpayers. Through this declaration, Brazilians present their accounts for the previous year, the so-called base year.

Normally, the deadline for submitting the declaration is until the end of April, but in recent years, this deadline has been extended. Nothing guarantees, however, that the deadline will be extended again. Therefore, the taxpayer who does not want to leave the declaration for the last minute, can start gathering the necessary documents to carry out this procedure as soon as the Federal Revenue releases the deliveries.

Personal documents

For those who are not making the declaration for the first time, it is important to have the receipt number of the 2021 declaration, referring to 2020 income. But it is also necessary to have a series of personal documents on hand. Check out:

CPF;

Proof of residence;

Voter registration;

Last IR statement (if any);

Bank branch account number to receive refund;

Name, CPF and date of birth of dependents, alimony and spouse (if any);

Since 2020, the Federal Revenue requires the CPF from dependents of any age. For dependents who do not yet have a CPF, the document must be requested at Correios, Caixa or Banco do Brasil agencies.

proof of income

All companies where the taxpayer worked in 2021 must submit the Income Reports by the end of February. These documents must have the amount of wages and taxes withheld at source, in addition to the contribution to the INSS and company data such as CNPJ. Those who are retired by the INSS must access the Social Security website to extract the report. Therefore, it is necessary to have at hand:

Income reports from financial institutions, such as banks and brokers, in which the taxpayer has a checking account, savings account or financial investment;

Income reports provided by all payer sources for the base year;

Proof of monthly calculation of the carnê-leão (for those who receive rents or income from abroad, for example) and paid DARFs (if any)

Spouse’s income statements, if the declaration is joint;

Dependent income reports (if any);

Supplementary pension entity income report (if any);

Please note: if you closed an account with a financial institution this year, you must contact us to obtain the earnings report for the period in which you were a customer.

Proof of expenses for deductions

Some expenses are tax deductible. But for this, it is important to have all receipts and vouchers at hand. These documents need to have the CNPJ or CPF of the person who provided the services in addition to the taxpayer’s data or their dependents.

And, attention: the Federal Revenue can request these vouchers up to five years after processing the declaration. Thus, documents issued in 2021 to prove information from the declaration that will be made this year need to be kept for five years from January 2023.

Proof of expenses with personal education or that of dependents such as day care, school and college, up to the limit of R$ 3,561.50 (free courses or language courses cannot be counted);

Receipts or invoices for health care expenses of the taxpayer or dependents, such as medical and dental appointments, laboratory and radiological exams, devices and prostheses and health plans in Brazil, without spending limits;

Proof of payment of supplementary pension;

Proof of payment of judicial alimony;

Other vouchers

The IRS also needs to know about other payments made and about the purchase and sale of goods.

Taxpayers who sold cars, real estate or other valuables in the past year should seek contracts, deeds, invoices and other receipts that correspond to the transaction.

For financing, you need to know the name of the bank, the amount financed, the value of the down payment and the installments. See what documents may be needed:

Proof of rent payments or rural leases, such as receipts, deposit slips or bank transfers;

Proof of payments made to self-employed professionals such as lawyers, engineers, architects, brokers, teachers, among others;

Documents for the purchase and sale of goods such as real estate, vehicles, vessels and aircraft;

Proof of inheritance;

Contract or documents referring to loan, consortium or financing operations;

Documents for those who are MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur)

Under Brazilian law, who is MEI occupies, at the same time, the position of legal entity and individual. As a legal entity, MEI must pay the Simples Nacional Collection Document (DAS) monthly and make the Annual Billing Declaration (DASN-SIMEI), but is exempt from Corporate Income Tax.

As an individual, the citizen may need to file his income tax return if he does not meet the conditions for exemption. In this case, you must have, in addition to the documents listed above: