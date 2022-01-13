what if Aloy could fly in the game?

Have you ever imagined the possibility of flying through the universe of Horizon Zero Dawn riding a Falquino? An alleged prototype of the game, dating back to 2012, recently surfaced online and shows Aloy using discarded mechanics from the final version, giving us a small glimpse of what the feature would look like.

Shared on the franchise’s official subreddit, the video from the “Nixian” channel contains some takes of this early version, which has only low-quality polygons and textures. In it, it is possible to see Aloy mounted on the mechanical beast, as she explores the universe around her.

The video goes through several versions of the game until it reaches Horizon Forbidden West, a sequel scheduled for the day February 18th. The 2013 version of Zero Dawn was already better crafted and made the flying mechanics seem even more fun. From that year onwards, the feature no longer appeared.

Although it is possible to see some excerpts that are also in the documentary “The Making of Horizon Zero Dawn“, it was not clear enough where this content came from.

Player creates epic fight between machines from Horizon Zero Dawn

Fans have reason enough to revisit Horizon Zero Dawn (or even play it for the first time) because of the Forbidden West. Recently, a player made an epic move by pitting several Watchers against a Thunderer. Check out!