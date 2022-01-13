What is Head Scout? Understand the role of Raphael Rezende, former SporTV commentator, at Botafogo

Raphael Rezende stopped being glass and became glass. The journalist left SporTV to become the new ‘Head Scout’ of Botafogo, as the club announced last Wednesday. The professional, who has the CBF Coach’s License B, goes to the first market experience in his career.

Scouting was one of Botafogo’s priorities for 2022. The club has been interviewing potential candidates for the vacancy for at least three months. Raphael Rezende, who had been rehearsing this move from the bench to the pitch for three years, was chosen by the board.

But what makes a ‘Head Scout’? Basically, he is directly responsible for the player search sector and market mapping in the search for possible targets that fit the club. In addition, the employee also communicates with market professionals with the aim of making the first contacts – but not necessarily hiring, this depends on the day-to-day attributions of each institution.

The former commentator will be responsible for mapping and prospecting the market in search of players. It is the attempt to ‘get ahead’ before an athlete gets blown up and, consequently, has the price increased. Footure, a company that Botafogo had a short partnership with last year, also had this intention.

Along with him also arrives Brunno Noce, ex-Cruzeiro. Quoting him is vital because he will also be important to the process, coming to be the market analyst, a professional more focused on watching games, turning attention to data and programs (WyScout, for example) and helping with observation.

Performance analysis, it is worth noting, is a sector focused more on games and the search to find ways of how opponents act. That is, it is not necessarily a market-oriented process – but, as the name implies, something aimed at studying data and interpreting them to improve collective performance.

Previously, performance reviewers also appeared frequently in this market sector. Due to the lack of arms, professionals had to unfold. With hiring, the tendency is for the processes to be assigned to the respective groups.