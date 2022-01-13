What is the profile of a ‘BBB’ champion? We tell you based on data from the 21 editions! | BBB22

In these 20 years following Big Brother Brasil, we have only one certainty: there is no magic formula to win the reality show and become a millionaire. Throughout all the seasons, the most different profiles of participants have already been champions – the important thing is to show authenticity and win the hearts of the public, who are primarily responsible for defining the course of the game.

But what if we could profile a BBB champion according to the data we have from the 21 editions of the program, what would he look like? Well I tell you: woman, student, Sagittarius and more!

Come and analyze with us the characteristics that are the majority among the champions of the reality darling of Brazilians!

In the comparison between men and women, the dispute is fierce! This year, with Juliette’s victory at BBB21, they gained the upper hand and are now 11 champions against 10 men.

In addition, in recent years we can see that the power really belongs to them: in the last six editions of the reality show, from 2016 to 2021, women who rose to the highest place on the podium were women. A Girl Power of respect! ✊♀

São Paulo is the state that had the most winners in the history of the BBB, with seven champions: Kleber Bambam, from BBB1; Rodrigo, from BBB2; Diego Alemão, from BBB7; Rafinha, from BBB8; Maria Melilo, from BBB11; Vanessa Mesquita, from BBB14, and Thelma Assis, from BBB20.

Then come the states of Minas Gerais, Goiás, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia and Rio Grande do Sul, with two champions each.

Of the 21 editions of the reality, four champions were students. And here’s an important detail: the victories were consecutive. It all started at BBB15, with Cézar Lima. Afterwards, the winners were Munik Nunes, from BBB16, Emilly Araújo from BBB17 and Gleici Damasceno, from BBB18.

Thanks to Juliette’s victory at BBB21, Sagittarians have officially entered the Big Brother Brazil list of big winners and are now at the top, with four champions: Max Porto (BBB9), Maria Melilo (BBB11), Fael Cordeiro (BBB12) and Juliette (BBB21).

Among the characteristics of the sign are good humor, friendliness, adventurous spirit, ease of socializing and the willingness to play at parties. 😍

Then come Pisces and Scorpio, with two champions each.

The youngest champion in the history of the reality was Munik, who was 19 years old when she took the BBB16 award. The oldest was Marcelo Dourado, who was 37 years old when he won the BBB10.

The ages at the top of the list are 26 and 30, with three champions each: Diego Alemão (BBB7), Rafinha (BBB8) and Fernanda Keulla (BBB13) were 26 when they became millionaires; while Dhomini (BBB3), Max (BBB9) and Cézar (BBB15) were 30 years old when they took the award.

Although our guests from the Camarote did very well in the competition, winning 2nd and 3rd places both in the BBB20 (with Rafa Kalimann and Manu Gavassi) and in the BBB21 (with Camilla de Lucas and Fiuk), the fact is that the 1.5 million still hasn’t come out to any celebrity. The members of Pipoca won the two editions that featured the division of the brothers between famous and anonymous.

Will our next champion fit these characteristics? Don’t miss all the news from BBB22 to find out!

