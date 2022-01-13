What? Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seal marriage proposal by drinking each other’s blood; watch

OMG! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged! Both shared the news on their social networks this Wednesday (12), but, according to the actress, the request was made on January 11. Also, they showed the babadeiro ring that sealed the union and said that they drank each other’s blood after the request. That’s right!

The long-awaited proposal came after a year and a half of dating. “In July 2020 we sat under this very tree and asked for magic. We forgot about the pain we were going to face together in such a short and frantic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us, but intoxicated by love. And for karma”, she wrote.

Megan continued, telling how the request came about and the unusual way they found to celebrate: “Somehow, a year and a half later, having been through hell together and laughing more than I ever thought possible, he asked me to marry him. And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all the lives to come, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood.”

In the video shared by Megan, Machine Gun Kelly, whose given name is Colson Baker, kneels in front of his beloved and leaves her in shock. Then she kneels down too and the rapper puts the ring on her finger. The lovebirds soon get involved in a hug and exchange a very passionate kiss. Aww! Watch:

The record published by the musician shows the ring chosen to symbolize the union, already in Megan’s hand. “Yes, in this life and in all lives. Under the same branches we fell in love with, I brought her back to propose. I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (his birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that come together like two halves. of the same soul, forming the dark heart that is our love”, he wrote. Deep, huh?! Check out:

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly met during the filming of the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass” and haven’t parted since. Previously, Fox was married to actor Brian Austin Green from 2010 to 2020. The two have three children together: 8-year-old Noah, 7-year-old Bodhi, and 4-year-old Journey.