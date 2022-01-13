What to expect from the pandemic in 2022? | coronavirus

Will the Covid-19 pandemic end in 2022? The most correct answer is “probably not”, according to the opinions of at least ten experts gathered by g1 about which directions the health crisis should take.

Not even the World Health Organization (WHO) dares to make any predictions about the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an email sent to g1, the United Nations health agency listed what makes it so difficult to define the future of the disease in the world.

“It’s a challenging virus – it’s new, the population is completely susceptible, it’s mostly transmitted in people with mild or even asymptomatic symptoms,” the WHO said.

See the critical points pointed out by doctors and scientists in relation to the development of the pandemic, detailed below in the report:

Emergence of new variants

Low vaccination coverage (in some countries)

Possible need for revaccination

The future of Covid as an endemic disease

Goal is virus control

To provide an overview of the directions of the pandemic, g1 gathered the analyzes of epidemiologists Airton Stein, Ethel Maciel, Jarbas Barbosa, Maurício Barreto and William Moss, and of infectologists Alexandre Naime Barbosa, Eliana Bicudo, Helena Brígido, Jamal Suleiman and Renato Kfouri.

Jarbas Barbosa, deputy director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), says that it is not yet possible to predict the end of the pandemic.

“I think we are still far from that. It is extremely early to talk about the end of the pandemic“, evaluates Barbosa. “We still don’t have a definition. As it is far away, I would say that it would be a somewhat meaningless theoretical exercise, now, to establish criteria for the end of the pandemic.”

He ponders that countries like New Zealand, Australia, Japan, which tried to declare the end of the pandemic because they were relatively isolated from the world, went months without having any case of Covid-19, but that later – with the reopening – had outbreaks.

“We still have a long way to go. If a variant emerges that requires a revaccination of those who have already been vaccinated… when you put all that into the picture, we’re talking several months ahead,” said Barbosa.

the infectologist Jamal Suleiman, from the Emílio Ribas Institute, believes that the real control of the pandemic should only happen in 2023.

“I don’t think we’ll solve the problem in 2022,” says Suleiman. “I think we will be able to minimize the impact in 2022. We will indeed gain more knowledge about the disease.”

Perhaps the main threat to ending the pandemic is the emergence of new variants – mutated versions of the coronavirus that are resistant to current vaccines or that cause more severe disease.

“When we think it’s going to end, another variant comes”, warns the infectologist Renato Kfouri. “I believe that this beginning of the year will be bad in Brazil, as has been happening in most countries, with a record of cases. We will have many cases, but the number of deaths will not follow.”

He cites the increase in infections that has accompanied the emergence of the omicron variant, which has become dominant in Northern Hemisphere countries less than a month after it was discovered in South Africa.

Omicron has already shown a greater potential to evade current vaccines but which, so far, has apparently caused milder cases of Covid-19.

“It is completely safe to say that other variants will appear mainly in places with low vaccination rates where there is high circulation of the virus”, he says in an interview with g1. Alexandre Naime Barbosa, head of the department of infectology at Unesp.

Even so, there is light at the end of the tunnel. for the infectologist Eliana Bicudo, from the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), it is possible that new mutations have “less pathogenicity”, that is, they have less capacity to generate disease, harmful effects to contaminated people.

“We hope, but this is just a hope, that the variants have a lower pathogenicity profile, even more so than the omicron, for example, which transmits more, but seems a little less pathogenic,” Bicudo told the g1.

The researcher William Moss, from the Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health in the United States, believes that the coronavirus will “exhaust” its ability to mutate again and escape vaccines.

“I don’t see this as an endless cycle of new variants,” says Moss in an interview with the Associated Press news agency.

As Brazil approaches 70% vaccine coverage with two doses – a goal established by the WHO to be met by all countries in the world by the middle of the year –, 35 countries, 29 of them in Africa, had not vaccinated even 10% of their population until the 9th of January.

2 of 4 Vaccination against Covid-19 in DF — Photo: Breno Esaki/Agência Saúde DF Vaccination against Covid-19 in DF — Photo: Breno Esaki/Agência Saúde DF

The data are from “Our World in Data”, monitoring linked to the University of Oxford.

Ethel Maciel, an epidemiologist and professor at the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes) says, in an interview with g1, that only with the acceleration and expansion of vaccination coverage in all countries will it be possible to control the pandemic.

“We depend on all countries to be able to control the pandemic through robust vaccination, with large vaccination coverage”, defends the specialist.

the infectious disease doctor Helena Brigido, vice president of the Pará Society of Infectious Diseases, also defends the expansion of access to vaccination, in addition to respect for hygiene and distancing measures applied since the beginning of the pandemic.

“What matters, at this moment, in Brazil and in the world, is the contribution of managers in the supply of vaccines”, said Brígido. “And still use the other strategies of barriers: use of masks, not agglomerating and sanitizing the hands.”

“This pandemic would only end when we have vaccine coverage around 80% worldwide,” he explained. Airton Stein, professor and epidemiologist at the Federal University of Health Sciences of Porto Alegre (UFCSPA).

The greater the circulation of the virus – due to low vaccine coverage –, the greater the chance that it will mutate more resistant to the vaccines we have today. And, because of migration between countries, these variants can quickly spread across the world.

“Therefore, the issue of universal access to vaccination coverage is essential, mainly because it is a respiratory transmission. With easy mobility from one place to another, there is a very high risk of transmission from people who have not been vaccinated , when moving to other regions that may have a high vaccination coverage”, added Stein.

Possible need for revaccination

Even if a country has high vaccination coverage, it does not mean that it is free from Covid-19.

3 of 4 Elderly man receives Covid vaccine in Rome, Italy, in April 20 photo — Photo: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini Elderly man receives Covid vaccine in Rome, Italy, in April 20 photo — Photo: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

In the case of the omni, for example, because of the greater resistance that the variant has to vaccines, several countries, such as Brazil, have already started to apply the third – and, in some patients, the fourth – dose of vaccines.

This means, of course, more demand for vaccines. It is also possible that people need to be revaccinated periodically, as is done for other diseases.

The researcher Maurício Barreto, coordinator of the Center for Data Integration and Knowledge for Health (Cidacs) at Fiocruz Bahia and professor emeritus at the Federal University of Bahia (Ufba), compared this situation to that of the flu (caused by the Influenza virus).

“The flu kills people – especially the elderly, people who are more fragile. But it, somehow, is less intense – and every year we remake the vaccine, because it changes, the virus undergoes transformations”, he explained.

“This is something that will possibly exist in Covid. Only on a monumental scale. Influenza is more restricted to risk groups and older people. Covid is a universal thing, which affects everyone. There are billions of vaccines that have to be given. We can’t even give, in the world, [a vacina] for everyone”, he points out.

Eliana Bicudo, from SBI, also talks about “second generation” vaccines – still under study – but which are more adapted and seek a longer-lasting immune response.

“The expectation is that we have second-generation vaccines. But today, with the perspective of vaccines that we have, it is likely that, especially risk groups, will continue to be immunized with a booster immunization every four months”, he says. weevil.

Will the coronavirus become endemic?

Probably yes, according to the WHO.

“This virus will likely remain with us and could become endemic – we largely lost the possibility of eradicating or eliminating it from the beginning because we did not attack it, on a global level, with the force that we could”, explains the entity, in email to the report.

But what does it mean for a disease to be endemic?

“Endemia is when the virus occurs periodically: it comes and goes, it is already expected – there is a certain predictability. So, for example: influenza is endemic. We know it will happen. Everywhere in the world there is influenza, there is flu outbreaks”, explains Maurício Barreto, from Fiocruz.

But the WHO explains that even if the virus becomes endemic, it Doesn’t mean it won’t be dangerous anymore.. In the long term, according to the entity, hope is to control the virus.

“With widespread vaccination and widespread availability and strategic use of the tools we have, we can do that. That doesn’t mean that there will be no Covid-19, but that we would have minimized serious illness and death“, the organization said.

4 of 4 Doctors and nurses care for a patient with Covid 19 in the ICU of the University Hospital in Leipzig, Germany, on November 8, 2021 — Photo: Waltraud Grubitzsch/dpa via AP Doctors and nurses care for a patient with Covid 19 in the ICU of the University Hospital in Leipzig, Germany, on November 8, 2021 — Photo: Waltraud Grubitzsch/dpa via AP

Goal is virus control

The deputy director of PAHO, Jarbas Barbosa, highlights that the goal should be to control the virus – so that he does not cause so much disturbance to society.

“If we achieve that first objective – to reduce so much [o impacto do vírus] that it is no longer a harm to health and economies, to societies – and maintaining vaccination, surveillance, public health measures and responding to some outbreaks that occur, this will already be a huge advance in relation to what we have today”.