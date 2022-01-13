What to Expect from the Pandemic with the Dominant Omicron Variant

Just seven weeks after its identification, the omicron variant of the coronavirus has become prevalent in the world. Discovered at the end of November 2021, it was already, in mid-January, responsible for 60% of new cases of covid-19 on the planet, according to a report by the WHO (World Health Organization) released on Tuesday (11) .

The speed with which the virus spreads made the entity classify its transmission as a “tsunami”. On Tuesday (11), for the first time, the world surpassed the mark of 3 million new infections in just 24 hours. If this rate continues, half of the European population should be contaminated by March, according to estimates from the University of Washington, in the United States. The institution also predicts that Brazil will reach 1 million new cases per day by the end of January.

Despite the explosion in the number of patients with covid-19, the number of hospitalizations and deaths does not follow the same trend. Therefore, the idea that the omicron may represent the beginning of the end of the pandemic has gained strength among researchers. By contributing to the population’s herd immunity, the variant would be pushing the disease to become endemic. Severe cases would be increasingly rare, with the unvaccinated among the preferred targets.

In this text, the nexus shows why experts have considered the onomicron as a turning point in the pandemic and what risks are still inherent to the spread of the virus around the world.

The evolution of the coronavirus

The new coronavirus, called Sars-CoV-2, was initially identified in China, at the end of 2019, and in a few months it spread to all continents, finding a population without any previous immunity against it. During its replication, it underwent mutations that made it more transmissible.

Over time, the WHO began to list the so-called “variants of concern” with the potential to cause greater harm to public health: alpha, beta, gamma and delta (which came to predominate in 2021). In November 2021, researchers identified the omicron in South Africa. If the delta had nine mutations, the omicron had 50, 32 of them in the protein used by the virus to enter human cells. Its discovery generated immediate concern in the scientific community.

Since December, the spread of the virus across European countries and the United States has led to record Covid-19 cases. In Brazil, a data blackout at the Ministry of Health, at the beginning of the month, caused by a hacker attack on the federal government’s notification systems, and the lack of a testing policy, necessary to follow the trajectory of the disease, left the managers in the dark. Even with transmission on the rise, there were no restrictive measures or warnings about the risks of contagion at the end of the year.

milder symptoms

Countries affected by the omicron have avoided tightening movement rules for a reason: symptoms are apparently milder, and the infection does not cause as many severe cases and deaths as delta and earlier variants. Only China still insists on a “zero covid” policy, adopting strict lockdowns in cities with millions of inhabitants, on the eve of the Winter Olympics in February.

The advance of vaccination, which started at the end of 2020, especially among the richest countries, significantly reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from the disease. As it spread around the world, the strain no longer found such a vulnerable population.

“In terms of disease severity, there is growing evidence that the omicron variant is less severe compared to other variants”

World Health Organization

in a report released on Tuesday (11)

One reason for this is the fact that the strain mainly attacks the upper airways (nose, throat and trachea) and not the lungs, thus causing fewer cases of pneumonia, as research indicates.

Despite this, the WHO tries to prevent the idea of ​​a milder disease from consolidating. In an interview in early January, the entity’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom, said that the omnitron should not be classified as “mild”.

“Like the previous variants, the Omicron is hospitalizing and killing people. In fact, the tsunami of cases is so large and fast that it is straining healthcare systems around the world.”

Tedros Adhanom

WHO director-general, in an interview on 6 January 2022

The United States, for example, recorded a record of hospitalizations on Monday (10), according to a survey by the Reuters agency. Deaths, despite a 28% rise in the country in January, are still half of what was recorded at the beginning of 2021, when vaccination was still in its infancy.

As of early January, the country had only 62.1% of the population with two doses and 22.8% with the booster dose — studies show that the third dose is essential against the variant. Vaccination hesitation has been one of the main obstacles for the US government to fight the pandemic.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki recalled that even three-dose vaccinated people can catch Covid-19, but have a 17-fold lower risk of hospitalization and a 20-fold lower risk of death compared to one unvaccinated.

The beginning of the end

The characteristics of the omicron have reinforced the idea among experts that the variant could mean the beginning of the end of the covid-19 pandemic. In evolutionary terms, the virus doesn’t care if the host dies. By becoming milder, it can spread even further.

“My hunch is that this variant is the first step in a process where the virus adapts to the human population to produce more harmless symptoms,” professor of respiratory sciences Julian Tang, from Leicester University, told the British newspaper The Guardian, at the end. from December.

Coordinator of the Molecular Virology Laboratory at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), Amilcar Tanuri said in an interview with the newspaper O Globo, on January 6, that it is “very possible that the coronavirus will attenuate and become a seasonal, less pathogenic virus”. and with lower transmission capacity”.

According to him, the barriers imposed on the virus, mainly by vaccination, made him seek to adapt and, in this process, he “lost efficiency”. “Is it over there [ômicron] it spreads faster, gets many more people, but, once inside the human organism, it is not quick to escape the immune system and reach the lungs and from there to other organs. The result is a high rate of transmission of an infection, almost always mild, with the coronavirus suppressed by the immune system,” he said.

Also in an interview with the newspaper O Globo, on Wednesday (12), the intensive care physician and cardiologist Ludhmila Hajjar, who was once quoted to take over the Ministry of Health, said she agrees with the idea that the pandemic is heading towards the end of the year. end.

“For the first time, we have the combination of two factors: a highly prevalent variant infecting many immunized people. This causes a high number of people to become infected with the mild form of the disease, which is good for immunization. We cannot, however, let our guard down with vaccination,” he said.

In a text published in the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, at the beginning of January, epidemiologist Pedro Hallal, from the Federal University of Pelotas, said that the idea of ​​“collective immunity”, which was discussed at the beginning as a way out of the pandemic , “may not be unattainable with the wide and rapid spread of the omicron”.

Also called “herd immunity”, the idea refers to the stage in which the circulation of the virus is controlled because the infectious agent starts to encounter many obstacles (because of vaccination and protection by natural contagion) to spread. The idea was discarded with the arrival of the delta variant, because, as it was very transmissible and lethal, it required almost all of humanity to be vaccinated against covid-19, which is considered impractical.

With large proportions of humanity in contact with the omicron, without it causing so many deaths, the concept was once again considered, including by authorities in countries such as France, Switzerland and Israel. “Given the rate of contamination in our country and elsewhere on the planet, it is likely that we are all acquiring some form of immunity either through vaccination or through infection or both,” French Health Minister Olivier Véron said at the beginning. of January.

“If the coronavirus behaves like this, generating different variants to the point of spreading, but not so different that they invade the whole body of immunized people, severe cases of Sars-CoV-2 could be increasingly rare as we vaccinate and who insists. If you don’t get vaccinated, you get Covid repeatedly,” wrote biologist Atila Iamarino, also in a text published in the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper in January.

In the case of South Africa, where the omicron was identified at the end of November, its local spread resulted in a sharp increase in cases, but the peak was soon reached, and the incidence started to decrease in December, which led the country to decide to ease restrictive measures at the end of 2021.

In an interview with the Financial Times, epidemiology professor Tim Colbourn, from University College London, said it is reasonable to imagine that, after the peak of the omicron, there will be a huge drop in cases of the disease in 2022, which could cause it to be dropped from the list. of the top ten health problems in countries, which would be important to bring the pandemic to an end.

The risks continue

On Tuesday (11), during an interview, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez suggested that Europe should start treating Covid-19 as an endemic disease, like the flu. “We are in a position to gradually open, with caution, the debate at the technical and European level, to begin to assess the evolution of this disease with parameters different from those we have so far”, he said.

In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro played down the severity of the variant and said this Wednesday (12) that it is “welcome” and that “he did not kill anyone”, which is a lie. The first death in the country after infection with the strain was confirmed by the Ministry of Health on 6 January, and in the UK alone, the omicron caused 75 deaths in 2021.

For the WHO, which even answered a question about Bolsonaro’s statements, highlighting the severity of the virus, the stage of endemic is still far away. Catherine Smallwood, emergency official for Europe at the entity, said that the virus should become endemic, but not in 2022. According to her, the circulation of endemic viruses occurs in a stable way, and the waves caused by the disease are predictable, which It still doesn’t happen with covid-19.

Endemic status would only be achieved with widespread global vaccination, a goal far from being achieved. About half of the countries that make up the WHO have failed to reach the goal of immunizing at least 40% of the population by the end of 2021, according to the entity.

It is impossible to predict the future of the pandemic, according to experts, also because of the risks of the emergence of new variants. As the virus is circulating rampantly, the chances of this happening are greater. Researchers already take for granted the emergence of new strains, which could pose a great risk if they manage to pierce the protection obtained with vaccines.

Therefore, countries are expected to adopt an annual vaccination schedule against the coronavirus, and laboratories are already working on updating immunizers for the most contagious variants in circulation.