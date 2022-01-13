Who can paint, who comes back: Tite summons this Thursday for the next two rounds of the Qualifiers | Brazilian Team

It’s not been easy for Tite to close the first squad of the 2022 Brazilian team for the Qualifiers – games against Ecuador , in Quito, on January 27, and Paraguay , in Belo Horizonte, on February 1st. The chosen ones will be announced this Thursday, at 11 am, in a virtual press conference broadcast live by ge.globe .

Tite and his coaching staff sent a preliminary list with 42 names, but they closely monitor reports received from clubs about athletes, many who have returned from Covid-19 – Alisson, Firmino, Thiago Silva, Vini Jr and Gerson were some of the recent infected cases -, in addition, of course, to the natural follow-up of players who have been injured or are in physical recovery.

One of them is Neymar, who has not played since November 28 due to a left ankle injury. The forecast is that the striker will only return to work in February and, thus, will hardly be in the squad.

The fact is that the list released may still be modified, due to the alarming levels of the new ômicrom variant of Covid-19. The presentation is scheduled for January 24, in Quito, and CBF has booked a charter flight to bring players from Europe.

Leader of the Qualifiers and undefeated after 13 matches, Brazil is already qualified for the Qatar World Cup.

Away from Liverpool’s last matches by Covid-19, Alisson shouldn’t be a problem for this call. Ederson, from Manchester City, is another stampede.

The question is on the third option. Weverton, constantly called up, tested positive for Covid-19 twice on Palmeiras’ return to training. He has yet to train with the group this year. In addition, Verdão travels to Abu Dhabi, where they will compete in the Club World Cup, the day after the game between Brazil and Paraguay.

There is option for saints, from Athletico, and the possibility of Tite bringing in a rookie, a recurring practice in other coaches’ calls. In the last list, he called Gabriel Chapeco, of the Guild.

The new wave of Covid-19 has taken hold Thiago Silva, who returned to training with Chelsea earlier this week. It is fit for the summoning of Tite, as well as marquinhos, absolute holder, of PSG. Eder Militão, in good form at Real Madrid, is another right name. The fourth wave is more open and had Gabriel Magalhães, from Arsenal, in the last list, replacing the Lucas Verissimo, who underwent surgery.

Philip, from Atlético de Madrid, is another name that is under constant monitoring by Tite’s team.

Starter in the entire Qualifiers campaign, Danilo had a thigh injury and had been out of Juventus for more than a month. He returned to training. The dispute over the position still has Emerson Royal, from Tottenham, who has a good streak in the English team, and the veteran Daniel Alves, who restarted his career well at Barcelona, ​​with a good match against Granada last Friday. A possible novelty would be the first call for Vanderson, ex-Grêmio, now at Monaco.

On the left side, Alex Sandro remains firmly on Tite’s list. He was out of the game against Roma (4-3 for Juventus) due to injury, but he returned to the team this Wednesday against Inter in the Italian Supercup – he faltered at the end of the match, in the goal of the Chilean Alexis Sanchez.

But the other vacancy has an open dispute. Guilherme Arana will still perform for Atlético-MG’s pre-season and Renan Lodi returned to play – and well – for Atlético de Madrid. run outside Caio Henrique, in a good spell at Monaco, despite having different characteristics, as he is more of a builder than a full back.

casemiro and Fabinho – suspended for the first match – are still in the lead in the role, with the Real Madrid player in the lead, despite great matches by the Liverpool player at the end of last year.

Next to, Fred remains highly rated. There is a certain rotation in the player who disputes position with him. Gerson has been called up, but he had Covid-19 and was left out in the last week of Olympique de Marseille’s game. He returned to training this Monday.

Douglas Luiz and Bruno Guimarães are other names with good projection for coach Tite and the coaching staff. The Aston Villa midfielder fits more as a first midfielder and can take advantage of the absence of Fabinho from the first game.

The last summons were Lucas Paquetá – suspended from the first game – and Philippe Coutinho. While the first is absolute, the second tries to survive in a new club, Aston Villa. In Coutinho’s favor, in addition to Tite’s confidence, the fact that Everton Ribeiro, one of the competitors, is still in pre-season with Flamengo.

Who is doing well on his arrival in European football is claudinho, by Zenit. In Russia, he was named best player of the competition in the months of November and December. It could be the novelty for the vacancy opened with the suspension of Paquetá in the first game.

Still undergoing treatment for the left ankle, Neymar is practically out of this call-up. Which opens up one more spot among the possible six names summoned by Tite. In the last list, they were called Antony, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Matheus Cunha and little raphinha, in addition to Neymar.

Firmino returned from Covid-19 at the weekend, entered the second stage and scored one of the goals in Liverpool’s rout. Antony was training with Ajax on an off-season in Portugal and should continue on Tite’s list. He disputes position with Raphinha, novelty of the last lists. On the other side, there is Vini Jr, a rising star, and other names more in charge of the attack, such as Matheus Cunha, richarlison, who returns from injury, in addition to Gabriel Jesus and gabigol.