WHO expert rebuts Bolsonaro on omicron and says ‘no virus that kills people is welcome’

The main emergency specialist of the World Health Organization (WHO), Mike Ryan, countered this Wednesday (12) statements made by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that the omicron variant of the coronavirus would be welcome and that it could even signal the end of the pandemic.

In the morning, in an interview, Bolsonaro played down the advance of the new variant in Brazil.

“The Ômicron, which has already spread all over the world, as the people who really understand it say, has a very large capacity to spread, but it has a very small lethality. They even say that it would be a vaccine virus according to some studious and serious people, and not linked to pharmaceutical companies, the omicron is welcome and can indeed signal the end of the pandemic”, he said.

During a press conference in Geneva, when asked about the statements made by the Brazilian president, the WHO expert countered, even though he was not aware of Bolsonaro’s speech.

Ryan stated that while Omicron is “less severe as a viral infection in an individual, that doesn’t mean it’s a mild illness.” According to him, there are many people around the world in hospitals, in ICUs, breathing hard, which makes “obviously very clear that this is not a mild illness”.

“It’s a disease that can be prevented with a vaccine, it’s a disease that, to a large extent, can be prevented by adopting strong personal care to avoid infection and getting vaccinated,” he said.

“There is a lot we can do. This is not the time to give up, this is not the time to give in, this is not the time to declare that this is a welcome virus. No virus that kills people is welcome. Especially when, to a large extent, this mortality and suffering is preventable with the proper use of vaccines”, he reinforced.