who is the player that Inter can bring from Vasco

Internacional has an eye on midfielder Bruno Gomes, who belongs to Vasco da Gama. The player is away from the Vasco squad and intends to be loaned.

The 20-year-old is considered one of Vasco’s greatest gems in recent years, having spent time with the Brazilian youth team. He started in a few games in 2021 and his contract with Cruzmaltino runs until July 2023.

Trending: Rodrigo Caetano is emphatic about Edenilson by Savarino

Inter’s offer for the player will likely be on loan with an option to buy at the end of the contract. The steering wheel has a fine of 2.5 million euros for the foreign market.

Bruno Gomes always stood out at Vasco’s base, participating in all the Club’s youth categories. In addition to having passages through the Basic Selection. The player is very versatile, being able to play as a first and second midfielder, with an interesting mid-range shot,

Trending: Paulo Bracks’ style of work is revealed and scares the Internacional fan

In 2019, it was the big year of the athlete’s career at the base. The player played in 40 opportunities, scoring 4 goals.

Bruno Gomes was one of Vasco’s highlights in that year’s Copinha campaign, when the team lost the final to São Paulo.

Trending: Check the dates and times of all Inter matches at Gauchão 2022

His first season in Vasco’s professional team was in 2019. In all, the midfielder played 74 games and scored 2 goals for Vasco so far.

Recently, the player had his name probed in teams in Europe. Sportak Moscow, from Russia, was one of the clubs interested in the athlete.