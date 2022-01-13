Why did “BBB 22” saturate before it even started?

Photo: João Cotta/Globo

Internet users and entertainment journalists don’t talk about any other subject. With its premiere scheduled for next Monday (17), the “BBB 22” It is already a topic that has been more than explored.

So far, hundreds of names have been pointed out as possible participants, changes to the house have been announced, fights between celebrities and empty tips have been given. There are those who are tired and believe that the program has saturated before it even starts!

It is worth remembering that when the speculation started everything was still fun. Everyone wanted to know who could be on the reality show to imagine what would yield in the most watched house in Brazil. The problem is that, in the blink of an eye, the “BBB” already had so many “participants” that it seemed that there would be no one left to watch, as all Brazilians would be competing for the prize.

Some influencers took the opportunity to increase engagement and surfed the wave, giving false clues about participating in the reality show. Many even denied it, but suspicions continued, as no one can say that they will join Globo without being cut from the list. With this, in addition to those who continue to give evidence, those who denied continue to yield the subject.

Boninho’s tips, which almost always say nothing, was another point that caused wear and tear. Many spent hours and hours trying to unravel the puzzles to discover the participants and did not reach a common denominator. The tips are broad and many people fit them. To make matters worse, Patrícia Poeta warned that the list would be revealed this Thursday (13), but went back to warn that it was all gossip.

In addition to all the anticipation to discover the true list of participants (please Boninho, nobody can take it anymore), the expectation for the debut of Tadeu Schmidt as presenter of the season is high. The program is still a topic in the networks for the exchange of Ana Clara for Rafa Kalimann to interview the eliminated of the season. Many people were revolted by the change and used social media to put the revolt out.

As we proved above, “BBB 22” hasn’t even started, but it’s already tired anyone who is active on social media. Finally, we emphasize that Yahoo is not among the participants of the season.