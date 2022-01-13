Why Magazine Luiza soared this Wednesday – Money Times

THE Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) closed this Wednesday (12) as one of the biggest highs in the Ibovespa, rising 7.50%, to R$ 6.31, opening the list of the biggest variations, which follows with three other actions also from retailers or malls.

According to Filipe Villegas, equity strategist at Great Investments, the reason is quite simple.

“The Brazilian market today followed the global market and went shopping”, he explains. “This movement helped companies that were more depreciated in the last 12 months. The closing of the yield curve also contributed”, he says.

In the S&P Index 500, stocks such as Tesla (TSLA) featured the top performers of the day. Meanwhile, on Nasdaq, one of the stocks appearing on the list of the highest gains of the day was SurgePays, a digital payments company focused on retail.

The day on the Ibovespa

On Ibovespa, The multiplan (MULT3) rose 6.5% after reporting that sales at its malls in the fourth quarter surpassed the pre-pandemic 2019 level for the first time.

Iguatemi (IGTA3) shot up 8.3% and BR Malls (BRML3) increased by 5.9%.

A Bank of America survey found that 92% of consumers returned to malls.

Renner stores (LREN3) and Sum group (SUM3) rose 6% and 5.1%, respectively, on a positive day for the retail sector, in view of the jump in shopping mall securities, relief in the interest rate curve and movement of stock rotation.

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) evolved 7.5%, American (AMER3) rose 5.1% and Via (VIIA3) ON, which announced the purchase of the logistics company CNT, advanced 1.73%.

Petrobras (PETR4) rose 3.05% and the stock (PETR3) advanced 3.3%, with oil prices reaching their peak in two months, after US stock data.

OK (VALE3) rose 1.1% and CSN (CSNA3) rose 5.7%, as did other steelmakers, after Dalian iron ore futures closed up 1.3%. Metallurgical coal and coke also rose.

Santander Brazil (SANB11) fell by 2.6%, Bradesco (BBDC4) dropped 0.74%, while Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) lost 0.43%.

with Reuters