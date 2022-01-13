Why Portfolio Managers Will Need to Look at Altcoins in 2022 – Cryptocurrencies

*By Lawrence Levitinn

With 2021 having come to an end, it is a good time to re-evaluate the notion that cryptocurrencies are still a risky asset class – cryptocurrency risk will help determine how to allocate assets in 2022.

For many traders, the mass sell-off seen in March 2020 is still in their memory, whether it was a big pain or a profit. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), as well as nearly all cryptocurrencies, have plummeted as if chained to falling stocks and bond yields.

It was around this time that we started hearing the mantra that cryptocurrencies are a risky bet, meaning they perform well when investors are feeling adventurous, and bad when they are nervous.

They can indeed be risky, as they are a gamble on the future of finance. If the money is taken to the blockchain, owning the money from the blockchain is a reasonable way to play the game.

Of course, this is where an obvious graph comes in, showing a vast amount of correlations.

The black line shows the correlation between Bitcoin and the S&P 500, the index representing the US stock market. If stocks are generally a risky bet (compared to bonds), then one would assume that Bitcoin would be highly correlated with the index or at least move in that direction.

Except… it’s not. Two months ago, the 90-day correlation coefficient between Bitcoin and the S&P 500 peaked at around 0.31, which is considered too low. In June 2021, the coefficient bottomed out at -0.04, meaning that there was no statistical relationship between US stock prices and Bitcoin.

The red line shows the correlation of Bitcoin with gold. Given the cryptocurrency’s limited supply of 21 million units, it should serve as a hedge against inflation in a world where the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the US government think of new ways to flood the market with dollars.

No indication of correlation on that either. The 90-day correlation between Bitcoin and gold reached its 2021 peak in early January, also at 0.30. Since then, it has varied close to 0. Its lowest point was -0.18 in August, and it is at a measly 0.07. Gold and Bitcoin are not being traded together.

In desperation, you can also draw one last line: Bitcoin’s correlation with bonds, represented by the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond (TLT, in yellow) ETF. If cryptocurrency is not trading alongside stocks or gold, it would certainly be pegged to bonds, right? Wrong.

Compared to the others, this line is settling at 0 in the same way that Seth Rogen (American actor and director) clings to bad scripts. This is also true for commodities (as represented in green by the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust).

There are several reasons why Bitcoin does not correlate with these top macro assets. Part of this has to do with your value proposition. Another could be that crypto markets are still in their early years and therefore are driven by a small group of big investors, even if people don’t want to admit it.

The advantage for a portfolio manager is that the low correlations with other asset classes make cryptocurrencies something that should at least be considered for a portfolio to increase its diversification. The downside is that cryptos are not stable – even the most “secure” Bitcoin is terribly volatile.

Still, the perception that Bitcoin is correlated with other risky assets or gold persists, but the behavior of the next two quarters will test this thesis, according to Chen LI, CEO of venture firm Youbit Capital.

He expects risky assets to decline as interest rates rise as the Fed’s bond-buying program eases. Bond yields rise when bond prices fall, which is expected as the central bank will no longer be buying as much as before.

“Let’s see if Bitcoin can withstand gravity,” Li told CoinDesk’s First Mover program in late December.

Li, however, not only points out the loss of correlation between Bitcoin and macro assets, but between Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The 90-day correlation coefficient between BTC and ETH, for example, is at very high, at 0.80, even though ETH has substantially outperformed Bitcoin’s returns in 2021, as have many other cryptos.

However, the correlation coefficients are slightly lower for the native tokens of competing Ethereum. Li claims that these correlations will drop, and that other smart contract platforms will see more adoption. He also points out another factor for the correction drop that may not be so intuitive: the way in which assets are traded.

“On both centralized and decentralized exchanges, we are seeing more volumes on pairs with stablecoins rather than pairs with BTC or Ethereum,” Li said.

If a cryptocurrency trades in pairs with another cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, they will simply move together, Li said. Trading in pairs with stablecoins, which are often pegged to the US dollar, breaks the connection of these currencies to assets like Bitcoin. and Ethereum, he added.

Perhaps, then, 2022 is the year when altcoins become less correlated with Bitcoin, which in turn is uncorrelated with macro assets. In that case, we could be seeing a world where traditional portfolio managers will have to take a look at altcoins – at the very least to have a diversified portfolio. That should be interesting.

*Lawrence Lewitinn is the Editor-in-Chief of Global Capital Markets at CoinDesk

