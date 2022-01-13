Windows 11 gets new volume bar design after 10 years

After ten years, Microsoft announced a new design for the volume bar flyout (or flyout), which appears when a device is connected or when the user adjusts the volume via the computer keyboard. The current design was introduced along with the Windows 8, in 2012.

According to Amanda Langowski, head of Windows Insider at Microsoft, the new look will “align with the design principles of Windows 11”. In addition, indicators of shine, camera privacy, camera on/off and airplane mode will also receive a design update. “Brightness and volume indicators continue to be interactive with the update.”

New volume flyout bar matches Windows 11 designSource: Disclosure/Windows

More updates from build 22533

These changes are part of Windows 11’s new build 22533, which will also introduce “a new calling experience for the app Your telephone on Windows 11″. There is a different call window in progress, with updates on the user interface such as fonts, icons, and other items, again to align with the design of the system update.

Your Phone app call window gets a new user interfaceSource: Disclosure/Microsoft

Also, it will now be possible to search for “Voice Access” directly from the taskbar and pin a shortcut for voice access on the taskbar. Finally, Microsoft will now allow you to uninstall the app Clock.