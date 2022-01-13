With a real chance of leaving the English club, Rafael Cabral becomes Cruzeiro’s main target for the goal | cruise

Rafael’s contract runs until the middle of the year, but there is a real possibility of it being terminated due to Reading’s need to cut costs to adapt to Financial Fair Play. The accounts have already made the team lose six points in the national competition.

The information about Cruzeiro’s interest in the goalkeeper was reported by Rádio Itatiaia and confirmed by ge. The first contacts between the management team of the celestial club and the player took place throughout the week.

Rafael Cabral appeared in the youth categories of Santos, where he reached the professional level in 2010. He was champion of Libertadores, the following year, and ended up sold to Napoli in 2013. In Italy, he also passed through Sampdoria, from where he left for Reading, two years. He is currently a reserve for the English team.

Since the confirmation of Fábio’s departure, some goalkeepers – mainly young people – were offered to Cruzeiro. The club, however, even having only Lucas França in the professional squad, treats the search with caution, and the priority is to have a professional already with some shooting.