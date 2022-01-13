With a short pimama, Debora Secco shows the roll in Remix Pisadinha: “earthquake”

Top Stories

THE actress Deborah Secco doesn’t stop showing its thousand and one facets. This Monday, January 11, 2021, the actress surprised her followers, with a post on her Instagram, where she shows the wiggle to the music Debauched Girl, a Sneaky Remix.

In short black pajamas, Deborah Seco rolls a lot, showing that he has everything in place and knows a lot of the choreography of the steps. In the post she says:

“Monday and I’m ready for combat!”

Fans liked, approved and commented, always admiring the actress who, between work, care for her beloved Hugo Moura and the education of her 6-year-old daughter Maria Flor, still finds time and willingness to always be renewing herself, taking care of her well-being. being, physical and interior, and still toasting the followers with scenes like this.

One fan posted: “aff, I love to see you dancing”, while another fires: “You are no earthquake but you shook my structures”, and so on.

Netizens drooled over the actress’s clicks in a white bikini, showing her dry belly and “volume” above

A week ago Deborah Seco made netizens drool with a post on her Instagram, where she appears in a white bikini hang gliding, showing the plastic of her perfect body.

The dry belly and the “volume” in the upper part, although half covered with a chemise, delighted the followers and fans, who could enjoy and drool at will with the actress, who displayed little sun spots.

In the post of the actress it rained red hearts, smiling faces and many compliments, among them “Beautiful!”, “Perfect”, “Fantastic”, and so on.

The fan clubconexion_desecco fired: “I should be a teacher to teach beauty classes”.

Here’s the tip, Deborah! When that happens, “let me know I’m coming”!

