With Chip Crisis Affecting the PS5, Sony Returns to Betting on the PS4

Faced with the production problems of the PlayStation 5, Sony will resort to its old model to settle the accounts. According to a news agency report Bloomberg, who spoke to people familiar with the matter, the company decided to ramp up production of the PlayStation 4 throughout 2022 – the strategy could put up to 1 million more old consoles on the market.

The PlayStation 5 has been suffering from a global chip shortage since its launch in November 2020 – the crisis has affected different industries, from cellphone manufacturers to car manufacturers. In November, the company cut the forecast and reduced the number of PS5 units built for the fiscal year to about 15 million from its previous target of 16 million.

According to Bloomberg, Sony’s initial plan was to end production of the PlayStation 4 at the end of 2021. Now, the company would see the model as a way out to deal with the chip crisis, as the PS4 uses older hardware and could be an alternative more economical for the consumer.

A Sony spokesperson told the news outlet that the company did not plan to discontinue the PlayStation 4 in 2021. “It’s one of the best-selling consoles of all time and there’s always cross-generational crossover,” he said.