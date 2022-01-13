With covid, Renata Vasconcellos talks about health: ‘Me recovering’ | celebrities



Renata Vasconcellos – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 01/13/2022 08:45 | Updated 01/13/2022 09:07

Rio – Journalist Renata Vasconcellos, 49, used her Instagram profile in the early hours of Thursday to comment on her state of health. Diagnosed with Covid-19, the presenter of the “Jornal Nacional” made a point of saying that she is fine and thanking the fans for the affection.

“Walking by to say that I’m whole. I’m recovering. A lot. Thank you so much for the messages of affection. They make a difference…”, wrote the journalist, who posed for a selfie wearing a white dress shirt, glasses and red lipstick.

She received messages of support from fellow professionals and anonymous followers. “Get well, Renata!”, wrote Renata Ceribelli. “Improvements” commented Sabina Simonato. “Everything will be fine Renata, we’re sure! Confident for your recovery”, said a fan.

positive test

Renata Vasconcellos tested positive for covid-19 last Friday and is away from the “Jornal Nacional”, being replaced by Ana Luiza Vasconcelos. On Monday, William Bonner was also temporarily removed from the newsstand, but returned the next day after testing negative for the disease.