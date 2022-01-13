With Dani Alves and Coutinho, Tite summons selection for Qualifiers – Sports

Coach Tite announced this Thursday (13) the squad for the Brazilian Team for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers games against Ecuador, in Quito, and Paraguay, in Belo Horizonte, on January 27th and February 1st. The double round is hopscotch’s first commitment in 2022.

Among the 26 names called, the highlight is the return of Daniel Alves, now at Barcelona, ​​and the retention of Philippe Coutinho, recently hired by Aston Villa and a surprise in the previous call-up. Other names like Alex Telles and Rodrygo, who didn’t get as many chances this cycle, are again given the opportunity to represent the selection. Neymar, injured, is the only major absence.

With the qualification already guaranteed for the Qatar World Cup, the coach should take the opportunity to make the last tests in the team, while making the group more cohesive. Despite the news, the base of the Brazilian team remains the same.

Regarding Coutinho’s maintenance, Tite reaffirmed his confidence in the athlete and said he wanted to see the player’s growth. “Coutinho is a player with an important frame and conclusion. He is recovering his best level. He is in a position to return. A perspective that he can have the resumption of his highest level. “, said the coach.

Regarding Vinícius Jr., a great Brazilian highlight in European football, Tite preached caution. “We have to be very careful with young athletes. Calm down with exaggerated expectations. They fluctuate. In this process we have to be careful. He will fluctuate. He played a lot against Argentina, he was our highlight. Real Madrid”, said the coach.

Brazil is the isolated leader of the South American Qualifiers. The canarian team is undefeated and with 35 points conquered in 13 games, with 11 wins and only two draws. Next comes Argentina, with 29. Ecuador and Colombia, with 23 and 17 points, respectively, complete the G4. The fifth place, which gives access to the repechage, is from Peru, which also has 17 points.

See the full list

goalkeepers

Ederson (Manchester City – England)

Alisson (Liverpool – England)

Weverton (Palms)

defenders

Thiago Silva (Chelsea – England)

Marquinhos (PSG – France)

Éder Militao (Real Madrid – Spain)

Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal – England)

sides

Emerson Royal (Tottenham – England)

Daniel Alves (Barcelona-Spain)

Alex Sandro (Juventus – Italy)

Alex Telles (Manchester United – England)

midfielders

Casemiro (Real Madrid – Spain)

Bruno Guimaraes (Lyon – France)

Fabinho (Liverpool – England)

Fred (Manchester United – England)

Gerson (Olympique de Marseille – France)

Lucas Paquetá (Lyon – France)

Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa – England)

attackers

Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid-Spain)

Raphinha (Leeds – England)

Antony (Ajax – Netherlands)

Matheus Cunha (Atlético de Madrid – Spain)

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City – England)

Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid – Spain)

