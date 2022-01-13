With expensive electricity bills and incentives, solar energy will explode in the country – Marclio de Moraes

Solar panels installed in buildings, residences, shops and rural properties have a regulated legal framework (photo: Nitro Images/MRV)

The prospect that the electricity tariff in Brazil will have an adjustment of more than 15% this year, even with the wettest summer so far in the Southeast/Midwest, and the enactment of Law 14,300 should lead to an explosion of photovoltaic solar generation in the country. The Brazilian Association of Distributed Generation (ABGD) forecast that the generation capacity of photovoltaic systems will jump from 8.8 gigawatts (GW) to 15GW in 2022. In addition to the cost of energy in Brazil – which had the second most expensive tariff in world in 2018, behind Germany -, the incentive of legislation with benefits for distributed generation should lead to a race for solar generation installations, as a way to escape the increases of distributors and consumption flags (this year, the scarcity flag power of R$ 14.20 for every 100 kilowatts consumed should be in effect until April).

The main advantage maintained in the regulation of the distributed micro and mini-generation framework is the possibility of offsetting. Consumers with solar generation units can offset the energy generated by receiving credits on the electricity bill for the positive balance injected into the distribution network for a period of 12 months. And not only distributed generation in buildings, shops, farms and small solar farms (up to 5MW) should register growth. The forecast by the Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association (Absolar), which includes the centralized generation of “large solar plants”, that more than 11.9GW of power will be added to the centralized generation, with the capacity jumping from the current 13GW to more than 24GW

In the distributed generation, Absolar forecasts growth of 105% and shows more optimism than ABGD in forecasting a jump to 17.2GW. In Absolar’s accounts, investments in centralized and distributed solar plants this year should total R$ 50.8 billion and generate 357 thousand jobs, of which R$ 40.6 billion should be made by small generators. “The own generation of solar energy is currently one of the best alternatives to avoid tariff flags and, thus, relieve the pocket of the citizen and the entrepreneur in this period of water scarcity”, says the president of Absolar, Rodrigo Sauaia,

The president of the Mines and Energy Commission of the Legislative Assembly of Mines, deputy Gil Pereira, says that the regulatory framework represents the guarantee of legal security, attractiveness and current incentives “which led to the growing advance of solar DG on roofs and areas of houses, condominiums, businesses, industries and rural properties”, he says. The congressman, one of the defenders of incentives for solar generation in the state, celebrates the fact that Minas, leader in the segment, has reached the record of 1.5GW of installed power at the beginning of this year, just nine months after reaching 1GW in May of last year.

And the growth in investments in increasing the country’s photovoltaic generation capacity will continue in the coming years. Last week, the National Electric System Operator (ONS) presented the Medium-Term Electricity Operation Plan for the National Interconnected System, with a forecast of R$ 23.9 billion, highlighting renewable energies, with an installed capacity of solar and wind sources reaching 36GW. The diversification of the matrix is ​​the best strategy to avoid the risks of rationing associated with periods of drought and the use of fossil fuels by thermoelectric plants, activated whenever it is necessary to ensure the supply of energy in the country. Expensive energy takes away the competitiveness of companies and reduces the population’s income.

public safes

BRL 15.8 billion

the forecast of a net increase in the collection of taxes in the federal, state and municipal governments by the photovoltaic solar sector.

Technology

IEEE researcher Edson Watanabe predicts that the entry of the 5G system in the country could lead to a reduction in energy consumption. “With 5G, the measurement of electrical system parameters and their transmission for control purposes can be performed in the order of microseconds”, he says, when considering gains in efficiency in the system. Watanabe also recalls that the technology will accelerate smart grids.

paints

Despite the decline in the Brazilian industry, the paint sector had good results. Anjo Tintas, one of the largest in the sector, grew by more than 30% last year, according to the company’s Marketing Director, Filipe Colombo. The company is investing R$ 70 million in the expansion of the units in Cricima, in Santa Catarina, and in the branch in Bragana Paulista, in So Paulo. The works are expected to finish this year.