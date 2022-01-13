With high cases, Unimed Manaus will increase test stock | Coronavirus | The Criticism | Amazon – Amazon

In December, 80% of the almost 3,500 consultations carried out in the adult and child ED were related to flu syndrome, an increase of almost 60% compared to the previous month.

In the scenario of an increase of more than a thousand daily cases of Covid-19 in Amazonas since last Monday (11), health plans are starting to mobilize efforts to ensure testing of the insured, in addition to increasing the capacity of service in the emergency units. care and hospitals.

This Tuesday, the Brazilian Association of Diagnostic Medicine (Abramed), warned of the possible lack of rapid tests in the country with the arrival of the ômicron variant. The concern of technicians is that with the high consumption of tests, there may be a lack of supplies to produce tests on a large scale, creating a ripple effect in the offer of tests in health plans.

Rede D’Or, the largest private network of hospitals in Brazil, has temporarily limited testing, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

Unimed Manaus

The direction of Unimed Manaus claims to have reinforced its team of health professionals and also implemented new care protocols, in the Adult and Child Emergency Care (AP) and also in the hospital and maternity, to guarantee the same quality standard in the care of its users, in this period of Amazonian winter, when the occurrence of rains and the incidence of cases of respiratory syndromes increase in the Amazonian capital, a situation aggravated this year, by the appearance of the new H3N2 Influenza virus and the new ômicron variant, of covid-19.

The health plan reinforced its team of health and back-up professionals, and implemented new care protocols in its Adult and Child Emergency Care Unit as well as in the Hospital and Maternity Hospital.

Likewise, it keeps a test for the diagnosis of covid-19 in stock, in sufficient quantity to meet the demand that presents itself. Even so, it has already started the process of purchasing more tests, also for the diagnosis of Influenza.

“We have increased our operational capacity since December, and now in January, we are still able to grow and serve more users. But it is important that people be careful, keep the distance, wear a mask when they are in the presence of other people, stay in open environments so that we can control this issue of the flu outbreak in our city”, warns the technical director of Unimed. Manaus, infectious disease specialist Lucilaide Oliveira Santos.

In addition to strengthening the teams of doctors, nurses, technicians and administrative staff, Unimed Manaus has reserved beds, exclusive for patients in need of hospitalization, among other new procedures adopted to face respiratory viruses during the seasonal period for Influenza Syndrome and Respiratory Syndrome. Acute Severe (SRAG).

Lucilaide Santos highlights the impact that the measures adopted will have on the time of care, which has practically tripled as a result of the significant increase in patients being admitted to the adult and child ED, daily.

*Collaborated with Lucas Vasconselos



