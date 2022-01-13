With high debt, Corinthians expects to spend R$ 81 million in interest in 2022: “Our Achilles heel” | Corinthians

After years of growth, Corinthians’ debt was stabilized in 2021, in the first year of President Duílio Monteiro Alves’ term. However, it remains at an extremely high level, close to BRL 1 billion , which causes problems for the club.

In addition to compromising Corinthians’ cash flow, the indebtedness generates a high interest cost. The scenario is even more complicated with the increase in the Selic rate, which is at 9.25% per year and may end the year at 11.75%, according to forecasts by financial market analysts in the latest “Focus” bulletin.

For 2022, the Corinthians foresees in budget to spend R$ 81 million with financial expenses. The amount is almost double what was disbursed last year (about R$ 46 million).

To get an idea of ​​what this value represents, it is greater than the amount that Corinthians expects to raise from the box office of games (R$ 70 million) and with brand revenues (R$ 50 million).

1 of 2 Wesley Melo, Duilio Monteiro Alves and José Colagrossi, directors of Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians Wesley Melo, Duilio Monteiro Alves and José Colagrossi, directors of Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

The alvinegra board admits that high indebtedness is a problem and says that it will work to start reducing it from this season onwards.

– Nominally, the debt is very high, and the Selic rate, a reference for this indebtedness, started 2021 at 2%, closed at 9%, and for the next year they have forecasts for 10%. This is a reflection of indebtedness, it will continue to be our Achilles heel. We are working to reduce. We are not going to settle all the debts, but we need to reduce it to have less financial expenses – said Timão’s financial director, Wesley Melo, at a press conference.

Evolution of Corinthians’ indebtedness Source: Club financial statements

According to the last financial balance sheet released by Corinthians, referring to September 2021, the club’s short-term debt (which needs to be paid within one year) is R$556.6 million. Most, R$ 232.3 million, with suppliers.

It is worth remembering that these numbers do not include the financing of Neo Química Arena that the club has to pay to Caixa Econômica Federal.

In 2021, Corinthians hired the consultancy KPMG to help it renegotiate with creditors. The club also relies on Falconi’s services to reduce costs.

The financial sanitation work has already begun to bear fruit. The club should soon confirm a surplus of approximately R$3 million in the last year, thus ending a sequence of four straight seasons with the accounts in the red.

In 2020, the club had a deficit of R$ 123 million. In the previous year, the result had been even worse: R$ 195.4 million in losses, the worst result in alvinegra history.

The last time Timão had a positive financial result was in 2016, a year marked by the sale of several athletes who had been Brazilian champions in the previous season. At the time, there was a surplus of R$ 31 million.