With reference to the “L”, Fluminense announces the hiring of Germán Cano, sixth reinforcement for 2022 | fluminense

With reference to the “L”, the Fluminense used social networks to announce the attacker’s arrival German Cano as the sixth reinforcement for the 2022 season. The 34-year-old Argentine striker arrived in Rio de Janeiro at dawn on Thursday and, in the morning, underwent exams and signed a two-year contract.

– I am very happy to join a club like Fluminense, a very big team in Brazil and around the world. I hope to achieve very important things this year and live up to expectations. Playing in Libertadores with this shirt is something special. This is a very different tournament from the others and we have to be prepared to achieve great goals – he told the club’s official website.

Initially, Cano was expected in Rio last week, but had to postpone his trip as he tested positive for Covid-19. With that, he could not perform with the group on Monday, the day that marked the beginning of the tricolor pre-season.

Who was in a similar situation was the steering wheel Felipe Melo, presented at a press conference last Wednesday. The veteran, however, only missed the first day of training and joined the squad on Tuesday. At the moment, Luiz Henrique and Samuel Xavier are the only two athletes away from the club because of the coronavirus.

So far, Fluminense has already announced six reinforcements for 2022: Germán Cano, Felipe Melo, Nathan, Willian Bigode, David Duarte and Pineida. The left-back is still missing. Cristiano, who has been keeping his form outside the club to minimize the absence at the beginning of the pre-season. There are still documents from the European team for Tricolor to complete the contract and register the athlete.