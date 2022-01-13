Without adequate correction of the table, Brazilians pay more and more Income Tax

posted on 01/12/2022 06:00



(credit: Agência Brasil/Reproduction)

In addition to facing the general rise in prices due to inflation that does not give a truce, Brazilians pay more and more income tax. This is because the government does not properly correct the IR table. According to data from the National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue of Brazil (Sindifisco Nacional), the average accumulated lag reaches 134.52%, considering the readjustments and inflationary residuals from 1996 to 2021.

For workers who contribute up to 7.5% of their monthly income, the accumulated residue from January 1996 to December 2021 is 134.52%. As for people who earn more and contribute with the maximum rate of Personal Income Tax (IRPF), of 27.5%, the percentage, until last December, reached 137%.

The data were released yesterday by Sindifisco, considering the variation of 10.06% in the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) accumulated last year and which was announced by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). In December 2020, the lag was 113.09%. According to Sindifisco, the value of the exemption limit should be BRL 4,465.21, instead of the current BRL 1,903.98, if the IR table were corrected.

The last adjustment of the Income Tax table took place in 2015, under Dilma Rousseff (PT) government. Through Provisional Measure No. 670, of March of that year, which was converted into Law 13,149/2015, the government granted an average readjustment of 5.60% in the amounts in the table. The exemption limit was corrected by 6.5%, to R$ 1,903.98, which is in effect until today and will continue for those who make the IRPF declaration this year.

The correction of the IR table was one of the main promises broken by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). During the 2018 election campaign, he promised to exempt anyone earning up to R$5,000 a month from the IRPF. A bill sent by the economic team to Congress last year, however, provided that the exemption range would be corrected by 31%, from R$1,903.98 to R$2,500. The proposal, which included the taxation of dividends, advanced in the Chamber of Deputies, but is blocked in the Federal Senate.

Considering the value of the minimum wage paid last year, of R$ 1,100, the ratio between the exemption limit and the salary floor is 1.73, for those who are going to file the Income Tax return this year. And, if there is no correction of the table for the next year, only taxpayers with income of only 1.57 times the minimum wage will be exempt. The calculation takes into account the salary floor for 2022, of R$ 1,212.

According to data from Sindifisco, in 1996, all those who earned nine minimum wages were exempt from income tax. The entity estimates that, if the full adjustment of the table were applied, 12 million declarants would be in the exemption range, totaling 23.2 million people.