Witness emerges who saw Tonico throwing Nélio off the cliff in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ | come around

13 Jan Thursday

Samuel says he won’t run away from war. Adelaide discovers the whole story of Nélio and Dolores, and wonders what Tonico did with the two of them. Olu confronts Peter. Guebo and Zayla love each other, and the boy is very upset. Vitória announces that Elvira has disappeared. Tonico intoxicates Bernardinho and sends him to the Paraguayan war.

