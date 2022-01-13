Witness emerges who saw Tonico throwing Nélio off the cliff in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ | come around

Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) pushed Nelio (João Pedro Zappa) from the cliff, placed Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) in an asylum and the couple’s daughter remained, mercedes. But this time, it seems that there is a witness to the atrocities committed by the deputy. THE Thursday, 13/13 chapter, from “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, will show that adelaide, the owner of the sale near the farm where the couple was hiding, saw all the movement on the day of the fall, hidden.
Adelaide will enter the couple’s house and see everything turned around, spoiled food left on the table and will start to connect the dots.
“What did that man do to his wife and daughter?”, she will think, scared.
Will Tonico Rocha’s crimes be discovered this time? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera.
13 Jan
Thursday
Samuel says he won’t run away from war. Adelaide discovers the whole story of Nélio and Dolores, and wonders what Tonico did with the two of them. Olu confronts Peter. Guebo and Zayla love each other, and the boy is very upset. Vitória announces that Elvira has disappeared. Tonico intoxicates Bernardinho and sends him to the Paraguayan war.
Remember other crimes of Tonico Rocha:
Tonico ends up taking Nino’s life, and asks Borges for help to disguise his participation.
Tonico poisons Time