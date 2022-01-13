Woman sues Gusttavo Lima for disclosing her cell phone number in the song ‘Bloqueado’

With over 27 million views on YouTube, the song “Blocked” is making success and causing problems for the singer Gusttavo Lima.

a woman judged action in Justiça Paulista against the sertanejo after having his phone number wrongly included in the verses of the song.

According to the plaintiff, since the new hit was released, she has been suffering from prank calls, harassment and harassment from strangers through WhatsApp calls and messages on her cell phone.

Read too

She found out only later that the avalanche of contacts was generated because her number was in Gusttavo Lima’s song.

In the action, the woman says that she started to be ridiculed and, since then, she was unable to use her own line. That’s why he asked the singer to remove “Bloqueado” from the air and compensate her in BRL 105 thousand for moral damages.

The case is being processed in the Justice of São Paulo, but a court decision sends the case files to the District of Goiânia.