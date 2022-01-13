Wordle: creator is happy and scared about the game’s virality

In recent weeks, online gambling wordle became a phenomenon on social networks and has already won a series of clones, including a Portuguese version. You can get to know the game through this link.

But the creator’s idea of ​​the puzzle, which resembles the classic “game of hangman” and involves guessing a word a day using letter combinations, was far from being a global phenomenon. The newspaper The Guardian talked to Josh Wardle, the game’s developer, who named the idea by combining the word “word” with his own surname.

almost unintentionally

According to Wardle, the idea was to introduce his partner, Palak Shah, who loves letter-type puzzles.

Wardle was also a developer on the Reddit forums.Source: Twitter/Josh Wardle

But she began to share the joke with friends, who passed it on to more and more people. Last weekend, 2 million hits were recorded on the page.

But Wardle doesn’t just have positive feelings about success. “Going viral isn’t a great thing, to be honest. I feel a sense of responsibility to the players. I feel like I owe them something in keeping things running and making sure everything is working properly,” he explains.

Still, some messages make him believe that the project is worth it. “I get emails from people who say things like, ‘Hey, we can’t see our parents because of Covid-19, but we share our Wordle results every day.’ In this weird situation, it’s a way for people to connect in one way. lightweight and low-effort way”, argues the developer, who came up with the idea during spring 2021.

Why so addicted?

The creator of the game, who guarantees that he does the challenge every day, believes that Wordle has become so popular for being accessible and intuitive — in addition to bringing a feeling of reward and that the person is smart to win the round.

Despite the success, he makes no promises to evolve the platform or exploit it commercially.

“I need to think a lot. It’s not my full-time job and I don’t want it to become a source of stress and anxiety in my life. If I make any changes, I want to think that they would be changes that I would make even if it were just me. and my partner playing”, he concludes.