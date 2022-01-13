World records 3.6 million cases of Covid in 1 day and sets new record | World

Amid the proliferation of omicron variant of the new coronavirus, the world registered more than 3.67 million of Covid-19 cases in just 24 hours. It is the 5th daily record for new infections in the last 10 days.

You United States continue to lead the ranking of new infections (894 thousand), but the world record this time was driven by the India, which recorded its highest daily number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic: 442 thousand.

Before the current wave, the highest number of infected in 1 day in the world was 905 thousand, recorded on April 25, 2021, amid the health collapse in India caused by delta variant. The country’s record of cases was 414 thousand, registered on May 6, 2021.

The 10 countries with the most confirmed cases in the last 24 hours were:

United States: 894 thousand India: 442 thousand France: 361 thousand Italy: 196 thousand Spain: 179 thousand Australia: 175 thousand Argentina: 131 thousand United Kingdom: 129 thousand Brazil : 87 thousand Germany: 86 thousand

The data are from Wednesday (12) and were compiled and released this Thursday (13) by “Our World in Data”, a project linked to the University of Oxford.

This report is being updated.

2 of 2 Healthcare workers enter a patient on a stretcher into a hospital for Covid-19 in Ahmedabad, India, January 12, 2022 — Photo: Ajit Solanki/AP Health workers enter a patient on a stretcher into a hospital for Covid-19 in Ahmedabad, India, January 12, 2022 — Photo: Ajit Solanki/AP