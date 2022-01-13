Xiaomi POCO F4: this could be the design of the future smartphone

This week, images appeared online of what could be the design of the next flagship killer from Xiaomi’s independent brand: the POCO F4. And it all comes through the revelation of the alleged protective cover of the Redmi K50 Pro.

The image was revealed on the social network, and is a taste of what we can expect from the design of the terminal. The Xiaomiui website took this cover, and developed a concept with what could become the smartphone design.

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro / POCO F4 concept. Credit: Xiaomiui

The equipment presents itself in this concept with an angular design, similar to the Redmi Note 11 Pro launched in China. The appearance of the rear cameras is reminiscent of the Xiaomi CIVI, also exclusive to China.

What is certain is that the Redmi K50 Pro will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and will have a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel. Full HD+ resolution and variable refresh rate up to 120Hz are also expected.

Taking into account this protective cover shared on the social network Weibo, the design of the Redmi K50 Pro should not deviate much from what we see in the Xiaomiui concept. However, it is good to say that the cover could be fake.

Alleged Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro cover

Our association of this Redmi K50 Pro design with the POCO F4 is simple. Redmi K30 Pro became POCO F2 Pro globally, while Redmi K40 Pro became POCO F3. Therefore, there is a good possibility that the Redmi K50 Pro has its global version in a POCO F4.

In any case, the Redmi K50 Pro will be officially presented in the month of February. Xiaomi has already started preparations for the presentation, and we will report all the news.

