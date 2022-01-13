“Yes, we are studying”; Marinho’s agent responds about meeting with Inter and gives verdict

The striker is also the desire of Arab teams, but has not yet defined his future

Even with Caio Vidal and Gustavo Maia, Medina is looking for more options in the market and wants to hire a speed winger. Rodríguez and David are on the agenda, but the Inter has encountered difficulties. According to journalist César Luis Merlo, from TyC Sports, Colorado is closely watching some MLS athletes and would have made a proposal for Ezequiel Barco.

The striker, who emerged with great prominence at Independiente after the 2017 Copa Sudamericana title, is at Atlanta United. In the current season, he has played 29 games and scored eight times: “Inter made an offer to sign Ezequiel Barco. It is a loan with a charge and with an option to buy by the Atlanta United player.”, wrote Caesar.

In addition to Barco, who is also being ventilated is Marine. The interest in shirt 11 is not new, but the business is delicate. The portal “Color Magazine”, yesterday (12), got in touch with his manager. According to him, the plan is still to place the striker in a team in the United Arab Emirates – from where polls have already been received.

“It does not proceed (meeting with Inter). Marinho remains normal for the time being in his pre-season at Santos. Yes, we are studying some possibilities (about playing in Arab football)”, said the agent. Marinho, a few weeks ago, had a chat with the “GE.com” and talked about his future, indicating that he will remain in Vila Belmiro in 2022.

“I am motivated and confident that it will be another great year for me and for the club. I will work to improve my numbers even more at Santos in 2022. I hope it will be a high level season for everyone at the club. That’s the goal. We have a good squad and that will be reinforced in the coming weeks. I am sure that we will have a very strong group.”, he explained.