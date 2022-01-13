YouTube is considered the main means of propagating fake news

Social networks can be considered great channels of disinformation, as the spread of fake news is common on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. However, a letter signed by more than 80 fact-checking groups states that the YouTube stands out when it comes to spreading rumors globally on the web.

Several institutions including the UK’s Full Fact and the Washington Post’s Fact Checker claim that the streaming platform is the Internet’s main channel of disinformation. For example, the letter claims that content from groups like Doctors for the Truth spread false information about the coronavirus without major punishment on the service.

“YouTube is allowing its platform to be weaponized by unscrupulous actors to manipulate and exploit others, and to organize and raise funds. Current measures are proving insufficient,” reads an excerpt from the letter to YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki.

Platform changes

In the letter, the groups call for four changes to the platform: an initiative to fund independent disinformation research; provide links within videos to refute false information; prevent YouTube’s algorithm from promoting repeat infringers; and make other initiatives to combat disinformation in videos in different languages.

YouTube is considered one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world.Source: Unsplash

Even the information-checking groups presented examples of disinformation, such as false content about the former president of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos, or the support for the “fraud” scenario after the US elections – they also comment on the unfortunate expansion of hate speech against vulnerable people in Brazil.

Content banning

In 2020, YouTube began banning false information related to Covid-19 vaccinations, and a year later said it would remove false content about any vaccine. The platform’s guidelines state that “certain types of content that are misleading or with a serious risk of serious harm” will be banned – including, according to the streaming service, Brazil is among the countries with the most videos removed due to misinformation.

“Over the years, we have invested heavily in policies and products in every country we operate in to connect people to authoritative content, reduce the spread of borderline disinformation, and remove infringing videos,” said platform spokeswoman Elena Hernandez. We’ve seen important progress keeping consumption of incorrect recommended information significantly below 1% of all views on YouTube, and only about 0.21% of all views are of infringing content that we later remove.”

The YouTube representative also stressed that the company is looking for ways to improve the platform. “We are always looking for meaningful ways to improve and will continue to strengthen our work with the fact-checking community,” the spokeswoman said in response to the letter sent by the fact-checking groups.