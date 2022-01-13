YouTube will step up the fight against misinformation and fake news

Fact-checking organizations around the world are calling on YouTube to take stronger action against disinformation on its platform.

In an open letter published Wednesday by the Poynter Institute, a non-profit journalism organization, more than 80 fact-checking organizations approached YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, citing a list of conspiracy theories and misinformation that have spread. around the world in recent years. The letter said that YouTube is being used as a main point of dissemination.

“That is why we urge you to take effective action against disinformation and disinformation, and to develop a roadmap of policy interventions to improve the information ecosystem,” the letter reads.

A YouTube spokeswoman said, “Fact-checking is a crucial tool in helping viewers make their own informed decisions, but it’s a much larger piece of a puzzle in dealing with the spread of misinformation.”

“Over the years, we have invested heavily in policies and products in every country we operate in to connect people to content, reduce the spread of borderline disinformation, and remove infringing videos,” she added, noting that less than 1% of all views on YouTube is content that contains misinformation or violates the rules.

“We are always looking for meaningful ways to improve and will continue to strengthen our work with the fact-checking community.”

YouTube has over 2 billion monthly visitors, but it doesn’t disclose how many total views YouTube generates in any specific time period, making it difficult to contextualize rates for problematic content.