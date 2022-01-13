Zayla embarrasses Guebo by showing up with a wedding gift

After going through a lot of trouble in the last chapters of In the Emperor’s Times, Zayla will finally accept the relationship between Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues) and Justina (Cinnara Leal), despite still having feelings for the boy.

In the chapter scheduled to be shown next Monday (17), the princess of Little Africa even will present the couple with a special object on their wedding day. The situation will generate a small fair skirt between the trio.

Seeing Zayla entering the room where Justina was getting ready, Guebo promptly runs after her and ends up being surprised to see her childhood friend. assuming he was on a “peace mission” at the ceremony.

“You can’t see me before the wedding,” the teacher will snap, worried. “What do you want here, Zayla?”, Guebo will ask. Soon after, the villain will deliver a jewel to Justina, as a sign of peace. “This cameo that belonged to my mother”, says the young man suspiciously. “I have one just like it,” Guebo will add. “I know. And the two together form one. I think it’s right for the other half to stay with Justina”, says Zayla, a little embarrassed and then explains that she won’t be attending the party: “I’m not going to the ceremony. We three know why.”

Comic core character success

One of the highlights of the plot of Nos Tempos do Imperador, actress Paula Cohen you’re just happy with the great acceptance of your character by the public. The famous gave an interview to Quem magazine, where she spoke a little about Batista’s wife (Ernani Moraes), who loves exaggerated makeup.

“Lota’s repercussion is wonderful. Both when we were recording, in the exchange with colleagues and the team, and with the general public. I’ve been getting amazing messages. People love Lota with all her madness (laughs). I think it’s really cool to be able to make people laugh in a tough time like the one we’re going through”, he says.

Paula also revealed that the role was originally to be played by actress Vera Holtz, but soon the artist had to leave work because of the pandemic. “Vera is a magnificent, unique artist, for whom I have the greatest admiration. It’s impossible to compare, because we are different actresses and that’s the great beauty of life, each one is different”, he argues.

