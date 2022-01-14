10 tech news to get your day started (14/01)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Thursday (13). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. Smart weapons start to be sold in the US. Early models of smart weapons use unlocking technologies based on fingerprint reading or radio frequency identification.

2. Microsoft ends Xbox One manufacturing to focus on Xbox Series X/S. Meanwhile, competitor Sony has announced that it will continue to produce PS4 consoles until the end of 2022.

3. Windows 11 gets new volume bar design after 10 years. The visual change came to Windows 11 via a new system build; check out the other news.

4. SpaceX sends Brazilian satellite Pion-BR1 into space. Pion-BR1 was the first satellite from startup Pion Labs sent out of Earth;

5. End of Uber Eats: iFood has become a monopolist in Brazil? TecMundo spoke with companies, restaurants and experts to understand the dominance of iFood in the food delivery app market.

6. Shopee: see best-selling products in Brazil in 2021. Disposable mask, soap powder and coffee capsule are among the best-selling items on the Shopee marketplace; check out the full list.

7. Panic 5: movie opens in Brazilian cinemas. The film features the return of the original trio formed by Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox.

8. Baby Shark is the first YouTube video with 10 billion views. The children’s music video has exploded in recent years and has become part of internet culture.

9. Peacemaker: Suicide Squad spin-off series premieres on HBO Max. Focused on the character that gives the series its name, the production is directed and scripted by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy).

10. Meet the nomadic tribe that swims up to 60 meters underwater. Natives of the Bajau tribe, who live in Southeast Asian waters, are able to hold their breath much longer than usual.