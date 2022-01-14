2-month-old baby found dead after being taken from home by a pack of monkeys – Metro World News Brasil

A two-month-old baby was sleeping with his grandmother in a room in his house, when he was taken by a pack of monkeys who entered the place after noticing the open door.

As published by Meganotícias, little Keshav Kumar was taken by the animals last Sunday. The case took place in the city of Baghpat, India.

According to family reports, the baby and his grandmother were sleeping in one of the rooms of the house when the pack of monkeys entered through the door of the residence, which was open.

In testimony, the parents reported that it was not the first time that the animals had tried to take the child, but they did not believe that they would try to take the child during the night.

Baby was taken by monkeys

Upon discovering that the child was not in the house, the boy’s family members quickly contacted the police and, together, they went looking for him.

Unfortunately, the baby was found floating, lifeless, in a water tank.

Prince and Komal, the baby’s parents, said they are deeply sorry for the loss of their son. “We didn’t expect them to come back in the dark… We lost our son.”

Also check:

Investigating the case further, the police officers obtained images of the moment when the animals jump over the wall of the house taking the baby. They reported that “Kumar was in the arms of one of the monkeys”.

For the neighbors, it was only a matter of time before something serious happened in the region. Problems with herds of monkeys were previously reported, but the authorities did not take a position on the event at any time.