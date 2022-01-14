2023 Toyota Yaris Is Officially Launching; see prices and photos

SHARE WITH THE FRIENDS:

Today, January 13, 2022, Toyota do Brasil presents the Yaris 2023 line, both in hatch and sedan bodywork. Produced at the factory in Sorocaba, SP, the Yaris 2023 arrives with major safety improvements and a five-year factory warranty offered by the brand.

The 2023 Yaris range comes in three trim versions: XL, XS and XLS, all equipped with the seven-speed CVT automatic transmission. In addition, all versions now have only the 1.5L flex Dual VVT-i engine. This engine is capable of producing up to 110 hp at 5,600 rpm and 14.9 kgfm of torque when fueled with ethanol. In gasoline, however, there are only 105 hp at 5,600 rpm and 14.3 kgfm of torque.

In terms of efficiency, according to Inmetro, with ethanol, the Yaris hatch configuration does 8.8 km/l in the city and 10 km/l on the highway, while the sedan, also with ethanol, does 9.0 km/l in the city and 10.6 km/l on the highway.

The design update was punctual, receiving new front bumpers. In addition, all versions now have LED DRL. And exclusively on the XLS version, the fog lights are now LED and the wheels receive a new dual tone design.

Internally, the 2023 Yaris receives new fabric and leather patterns for the seats. In addition, the model adopted a new 7-inch touchscreen multimedia center, compatible with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, and two new USB ports for rear passengers. It also receives new automatic and digital air conditioning in the more expensive versions.

There is something new in safety: now in all versions the model has traction and stability control, hill climb assistant, ABS brakes with EBD and BAS, three-point seat belt and headrests for all occupants and ISOFIX. In addition, they receive seven airbags (one knee, two front, two side and two curtain) and seat belt warnings for rear passengers. For the XS and XLS versions, two important Toyota active safety systems were also incorporated: pre-collision system and lane avoidance warning.

The 2023 Yaris is available in red (for hatchback), polar, granite grey, new moon silver, infinity black, titan blue and lunar white for all versions.

Standard equipment for each version:

THE XL version comes as standard, items such as: manual air conditioning, electric power steering, perimeter alarm, 7 airbags, traction and stability control, hill climb assistant, ABS brakes with EBD and BAS, three-point seat belt (with unbuckling) and head restraints for all occupants and ISOFIX. It also has a warning of headlights on and doors open, automatic door locks (from 20 km/h), rear window defroster, Intermittent windshield wiper, seats and doors with fabric finishing, electric exterior mirrors in color and integrated flashing, 15″ steel wheel, electric trunk opening, key with integrated commands: opening and locking of doors and alarm, adjustable seats and steering column, on-board computer with 12 functions, central console with two illuminated cup holders and storage compartment with lid, 2 rear USB ports (charging), halogen headlights, economy indicator on the dashboard, LED daytime running light, individual reading light for driver and front passenger, Hood Noise, Eco/Sport driving mode selection, Instrument panel with Optitron technology, Sun visor with mirror for driver and passenger, four speakers, 7 inch touchscreen, compatible with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, Front and rear power windows with anti-smash and steering wheel with audio controls and on-board computer.

already the SX version, adds the following items: pre-collision assistant with audible and visual alert and, if necessary,

automatic braking, Lane Departure Alert System, Volumetric Alarm System, Internal finish with parts covered in black fabric, leather and black synthetic material, Air Diffusers with Silver Finish, 15″ alloy wheel with Color Finish Grey, Automatic air conditioning with pollen and hot air filter, Key presence (Smart Entry) with integrated controls: opening and locking the doors, On-board computer with multifunction display (4.2′′ high resolution TFT screen) with 16 functions , Cruise control (autopilot), Rear armrest with cup holder, Halogen headlights with projector, LED taillight, paddle shift, Sunshade with driver and passenger light, Four speakers and two tweeters , Smart Entry: system for unlocking the doors by sensors on the keys, Start Button/Push Start: starting system by button (without key) and lighting, Electric window with auto up-down function for driver and Electric windows front and rear with auto up-down function for passengers.

already the XLS version, adds the items from the previous version, plus: LED Front Fog Lights, Carpet Mat Set for Driver and Front Passenger, Interior Finishing of Doors and Seats Partially Covered in Leather, Shift Knob Base with Chrome Finish, Rearview Mirrors Car-Color Electric Externals and Integrated Flashing with One-Button Folding Armrest, Vehicle-Colored Front Grille, Full Back® Finish and Chrome Details, Honeycomb Lower Grille, 15′′ Alloy Wheel with Dual Tone finish (black and silver), Internal rear-view mirror with electrochromic anti-glare, Headlights with automatic lighting and “follow-me” function, High and Low LED headlights, Daytime running light coupled to the headlight, Electric windshield and sunroof with anti-crushing function.

Check out the suggested public prices for the Yaris 2023:

Version public price Yaris Hatchback XL BRL BRL 92,190.00 Yaris Hatchback XS BRL 101,490.00 Yaris Hatchback XLS BRL 112,690.00 Yaris Sedan XL BRL 96,390.00 Yaris Sedan XS BRL 104,990.00 Yaris Sedan XLS BRL 116,990.00

