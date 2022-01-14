50 years burning: why does “Hell’s Gate” catch on fire?

For over 50 years, Darvaza Crater, popularly known as Porta do Inferno, has been on fire nonstop. Located in Turkmenistan, the crater is a hole opened in 1971 and fed by a deposit of natural gas. Now, the country’s president wants it closed for environmental and human health reasons.

The hell hole is about 70 meters wide and up to 20 meters deep. It came about when Soviet engineers drilled in the region believing they were going to find an oil deposit, but instead found a reserve of natural gas. Since then, the crater of hell has not stopped burning.

Origin of Hell’s Gate

In the search for oil, the then-Soviet Union installed a drilling rig to assess the amount of resource available at the site, but instead of the valuable oil, they found gas. Inevitably, the floor of the site collapsed and the equipment was engulfed by the crater formed — but still no fire.

The Gate of Hell is in the middle of the Karakum Desert, in Turkmenistan (Image: Reproduction/Unsplash/Snowscat)

Among the many toxic gases released by the crater, there was — and still is — a lot of methane (CH4), one of the most harmful greenhouse gases (GHGs). This gas has become a problem for the region, both for residents and for the environment.

In an attempt to solve the problem, the Soviets decided to set fire to the hole in order to burn off all available gas reserves. They thought there was little gas there and that the fire would only last for a few weeks, but the hole in the middle of the Karakum desert in Central Asia was still burning — and it continues to burn to this day.

Hell’s Gate in Turkmenistan

Recently, Turkmenistan leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov urged experts to find a way to put an end to Darvaza Crater and its more than 50-year-old fire. Even far away from the gas hole, you can smell a strong sulfur smell.

The Darvaza Crater (Image: Reproduction/flydime/Flickr)

In addition to the negative consequences of the hole for the environment and the health of the local population, the Turkmen president claimed that the country is losing a valuable resource – natural gas – which, instead of burning for nothing, could be used for export.

Even in flames and accompanied by toxic gases, the Gate of Hell has been a tourist attraction in Turkmenistan – which must end, if the crater is really extinct. Just wait and see how the country will find the best alternative to end the hell hole.

