A discreet political dispute in childhood vaccination | Lauro Jardim

Israeli doctor administers a dose of Pfizer-BioNtech coronavirus vaccine to children to a boy near Tel Aviv | JACK GUEZ / AFP

Anvisa’s assessment of the emergency use of Coronavac in kids and adolescents from 3 to 17 years old enters the last stage of the process, but at least officially, the meeting in which the final report will be presented and the children’s use of the immunizing. At the Butantan Institute, however, it is taken for granted that the meeting will take place next Tuesday.

As childhood vaccination in São Paulo is scheduled to start on Monday — with doses of Pfizer ordered by the federal government and which arrived in Brazil today — João Doria will not have the primacy to start childhood vaccination with CoronaVac in the country, repeating the accomplishment of a year ago with the immunization of adults.

This Thursday, Anvisa specialists met with representatives of Butantan, Chilean researchers, technicians from the Sinovac China laboratory and representatives of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases, the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, the Brazilian Society of Immunology and the Brazilian Association of Collective Health.

At the meeting, which was closed to the press, data from research and studies carried out by the Chilean government during the application of the vaccine in this age group in Chile were analyzed. The invited experts were responsible for issuing opinions and sending them to Anvisa.