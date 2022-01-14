A Place in the Sun: OMG! In a tense moment, Christian finally confesses to Barbara that he is not Renato

Better late than later, right?! In “Um Lugar ao Sol”, the house of Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will begin to fall and his secret will be more fragile than ever. As incredible as it may seem, the person who will start speaking out will be the usurper himself who, in a moment of clarity, will tell the truth to Bárbara (Alinne Moraes).

The scene will take place after the protagonist is stabbed to protect Ravi’s son (Juan Paiva). He will be between life and death, spending a few days in a coma, but will begin to recover a while later, according to Patricia Kogut’s column.

When other people are able to visit, Barbara will be the first to run to meet her husband. The rich woman will come out and apologize for the crazy things she did to keep the relationship alive. “Maybe all this happened as a sign, for me to realize how much trying to hurt you hurts me too. That stab hit my heart. And so I beg you: forget what I said. It was jealousy, pain, despair“, she will say.

Christian will reflect on the speech and fire: “I was the one who should have died“. “Don’t say that, not even in jest. Nobody died, the child is fine, thanks to you“, will counter the dondoca. “It was a hit by Renato with me“, will continue reflecting the boy.

Continue after Advertising

“How so, Renato? You are confused“, says Barbara. That’s when Christian will finally confess: “I’ve never been so clear-headed. And my name is not Renato“. Alinne’s character will be scared and will talk to the nurses about what happened. “Not impressed. This oscillation of consciousness at this moment is normal. Just like the hustle, the urge to try to get out“, will calm the health professional.

“It’s just that he looked at me in a way that… I don’t know, it looked like he was conscious“, will reflect the daughter of Santiago (José de Abreu). The nurse will continue to try to calm the girl’s nerves, saying she has already witnessed similar situations. For now, Barbara will accept, but will remain intrigued.