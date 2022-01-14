‘A Place in the Sun’: Ravi attacks Christian and seeks out Lara | come around

In this Friday’s chapter of Um Lugar ao Sol, the man from Goiás makes a date with Christian and when he finds him, he grabs him by the collar.
Distraught, Ravi accuses his friend of having turned his life upside down and says he’s going to look for Lara, the only one who believes in his potential.
“The only person who didn’t think I was retarded was Lara. But she’s not here either – and it’s your fault too. Deep down, you’re the one who delays my life!”, says Ravi.
In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Ravi (Juan Paiva) looks for Lara (Andréia Horta) and tells Noca (Marieta Severo) that he wants the cook to take care of Francisco — Photo: TV Globo
Despite Christian’s numerous requests, Ravi goes to the restaurant, finds Noca (Marieta Severo) and asks to speak with Lara, saying that she is the only one who can help him.
“I want Lara to take care of Francisco for me”, says Ravi, leaving Noca speechless.
14 Jan
Friday
Joy humiliates Ravi, who blames Christian/Renato for their breakup. Rebeca complains about Túlio's indifference. Breno talks about Cecília in therapy. Rebeca cannot talk to her daughter. Joy complains about the place she is with Damon. Ruth picks up Túlio at Redentor with a new car. Damon takes Joy's money. Inacia leaves Yasmin to take care of Francisco. Túlio intimidates Christian/Renato. Noca predicts to Lara that a person from her past will come back into her life. Helena suggests that Nicole break up with Paco if she wants to lose weight. Christian/Renato finds out that Ravi has abandoned Francisco. Ravi looks for Lara.
