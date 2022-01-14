Abicom: gasoline needs to rise another 6% to maintain external parity – News

Despite the gasoline and diesel readjustments carried out this Wednesday (12) by Petrobras, the prices of the products remain lagged in the domestic market and prevent the importation of derivatives, informs Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers).

According to the entity, the price of gasoline is, on average, 6% below the international market, and that of diesel oil, 7%. To match the price of products to that in force abroad, the state-owned company would have to increase, on average, the sale value at refineries by R$ 0.19 and R$ 0.25 a liter, respectively.

Ativa Investimentos also reported yesterday that there is still room for Petrobras to increase the price of gasoline by another 5% (about R$ 0.15), even after the announcement of the last revision of values.

On Wednesday, Petrobras readjusted gasoline by 4.8% and diesel by 8%, after the price of oil gave indications that it should remain at a high level, around R$ 440 (US$ 80) a barrel. . Around 9:30 am this Thursday, the commodity contracts for March were trading at R$ 466 (US$ 84.59) a barrel.

The state-owned company claims that it maintains parity with import prices (PPI), but that it only makes adjustments when there is a structural change and not a conjunctural one.