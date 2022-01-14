Access to pre-registration website for vaccination of children in SP increases 11 times, informs government

access to the website vaccine now in São Paulo for pre-registration of vaccination against Covid-19 of the public from 5 to 11 years old increased 11 times on Wednesday, 12, after registration was released, as informed by the São Paulo government. The page received 303 thousand hits in just one day. Vaccination should begin as soon as immunizers arrive. The expected delivery of Ministry of Health It’s this Friday the 14th.

This number of hits on Wednesday exceeds the average search for the previous month by 1,039%. In December, there were 26,613 daily clicks. The São Paulo government emphasizes that this pre-registration is optional and does not work as an appointment. However, it speeds up service at immunization sites, avoiding queues and agglomerations. Parents or guardians must access the link, click on the “Children under 11” button and fill in the online form.

The expectation of the State is to vaccinate the 4.3 million children with pediatric immunizer within three weeks. The capacity for childhood vaccination in São Paulo is around 250,000 children per day. There are 5,200 vaccination sites available, a number that should be expanded with mobile stations in state schools.

The state administration said it awaits the shipment of pediatric immunizers from pfizer by the Ministry of Health, to start vaccination. This Thursday, the 13th, Brazil received the first shipment of injections, an amount of 1.2 million doses. The forecast of the folder is to deliver the doses to the State still on Friday, 14.

Below, check the list of comorbidities considered for priority care in childhood vaccination in São Paulo. They can be proven by exams, prescriptions, reports or medical prescriptions: