Actor says he was in love since he was 8 years old

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced yesterday that their relationship has come to an end after 16 years.

The two met in 2005, but according to the actor, love at first sight happened much earlier — he was only eight years old!

1987

In 2017, on the James Corden show, Jason Momoa confessed that he had been in love with Lisa Bonet since he was eight years old. He talked about his reaction when he saw the actress twelve years his senior on the sitcom “The Cosby Show”.

“I was like 8 years old and I saw her on TV, and I was like, ‘Mommy, this is the one I want.’ I was like, ‘I’m going to chase you for the rest of my life and I’m going to find her,'” the actor said, laughing.

I only told her that when we already had our two babies, otherwise it would be scary and weird. But yeah, I’ve always wanted to meet her. She was always a queen. Jason Momoa

2005

In 2005, when Jason was 26 and Lisa was 38, a mutual friend introduced them to a jazz club in New York. Eager to find his childhood crush, he even imitated her hair:

“We just happened to be in the right place at the right time. I did dreadlocks in my hair for her. I had dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks. I turn around and she says: I’m Lisa”, recalls Jason in the interview with James Corden. “I had fireworks inside me, man. I convinced her to take me home because I was living in a hotel.”

On the way, the two stopped at a cafe to drink Guinness beer (Jason’s favorite) and ate porridge. And the relationship started on the same day:

At that moment, love came and came strong. He didn’t run away, as I think many men do. He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style! Lisa Bonet in an interview with Porter magazine in 2018

2007

Jason Momoa poses for photos with Lisa Bonet, mother and children at the premiere of “Aquaman” in Hollywood Image: Mario Enzone/Reuters

The couple’s first child, Lola Iolani, was born in 2007. The following year, Lisa gave birth to Nakoa-Wolf, her second child with Jason Momoa. She was already the mother of Zoë Kravitz (33), from her relationship with Lenny Kravitz.

The two parts of the family seem to get along well: Zoë and Jason tattooed together the phrase “etre toujours ivre”, a quote from French poet Charles Baudelaire which means “to be always drunk”. Last year, she wished her stepfather a happy birthday on Instagram: “Happy birthday, daddy bear! I love you.” Zoë Kravitz’s band name is “Lolawolf” in honor of the two brothers.

2017

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the 2019 Oscars Image: Getty Images

In 2017, after twelve years of dating, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa tied the knot in a private ceremony at their California home. They didn’t release details about the event, and fans only found out because the information was leaked:

“I thought it was going to be secret, but some shit got out. I’ll find you,” the actor said at the time in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “You know, I’ve been married to my wife for 12 years. It was just a gathering of our families to celebrate our love.”

2022

Jason Momoa posted the separation announcement on his Instagram, with a series of seemingly random photos: the moon in the sky at dusk, a series of stakes driven into the ground with what appear to be pages from a book, his children’s hands holding a baby bird.

“We all feel the pressure and changes of these transformative times. A revolution is unfolding and this is no exception in our family. Feeling and growing with the seismic shifts that occur. So we share with you news from our family: we are separating as a couple”, says the actor.