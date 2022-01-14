Adalia Rose dies at age 15; youtuber suffered from ‘Benjamin Button’ disease

The teenager and youtuber Adalia Rose Williams, 15 years old, died this Wednesday (12), a victim of complications caused by a rare disease known as “Benjamin Button” — in reference to the 2008 film. The young woman produced videos about the routine of a person with the condition and gained notoriety.

The confirmation of the death was released by her family, through the official accounts that the teenager kept on social networks.

“Adalia Rose Williams is free from this world. She went in silently and left in silence, but her life was far from it. She touched MILLIONS of people and left the biggest mark on everyone who knew her. She no longer feels pain and is now dancing to all the songs you love. I really wish this wasn’t our reality, but unfortunately it is. We want to thank everyone who loved and supported her.”

Adalia Rose was diagnosed with Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome, known as “Benjamin Button” disease, three months. According to her mother, Natalia Pallante, doctors noticed there was something wrong with the baby in the first four weeks of the girl’s life.

The young woman suffered from rapid premature aging, hair loss, lack of body fat, prominent veins, a high-pitched voice and severe stiffness in her joints.

Two months after the first suspicion, the diagnosis was confirmed and Natalia was devastated. “It was just her and me and we honestly felt lost,” she revealed. Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome affects about 500 children in the world.

Thanks to healthcare professionals

In the farewell post, Adalia’s family also thanked the health professionals who took care of the teenager throughout her life. “Thank you to all the doctors and nurses who have worked for YEARS to keep her healthy. The family would now like to mourn this particular great loss.”

The young woman shared moments with family members on social media, especially on YouTube, where she has more than 2.91 million subscribers. The last video published a month ago, entitled “Meet Baby Luka”, has over 327,000 views.

Watch: