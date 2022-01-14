After a fistfight, Lexa records audio with female employees. listen up

Coluna LeoDias exclusively received an audio recorded by Lexa, shortly after two of her employees had attacked each other. In the recording, the singer tries to understand what happened, but the women cannot agree on who started the fight. The artist is still concerned about the physical state of both. Listen in full.

According to the note released by the artist this Thursday (13/1), she was woken up with punches on the door of her room and, when she went out to understand what was happening, she came across the two women fighting and hitting each other. She managed to stop the confusion from continuing and, while talking to the employees, one of them resigned.

“Guys, this is my house, my house is not a place for anyone to be fighting, if one fought with the other. My house is no place for that, that’s not right. What happened? One got stressed… you slapped her first, was that it?”, he asks, trying to understand the situation.

The two employees, Ana and Ludmilla, get upset as they try to explain who started the fight, but they don’t reach a consensus. “Guys, look how hurt you are!”, Lexa comments apprehensively.

The artist frees the employees to go home while the singer makes a decision, but one of them resigns soon after, claiming that the other woman needs that job more. In a statement, Lexa said that all payments provided for by law were made. “I take this opportunity to inform you that all documentation was duly signed and digitally registered. All payments provided for by law have been made and there are no pending labor financial issues”, he wrote. Listen to the full audio:

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.