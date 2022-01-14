After approval by the Deliberative Council, Botafogo holds a General Assembly to vote on SAF this Friday

With 167 votes in favour, 3 against, 1 abstention or blank votes, the deliberative Council of Botafogo approved the proposal for authorization to carry out the transfer of shares held by Botafogo in SAF for the investor (John Textor/Eagle Holdings). The Extraordinary Meeting counted on the presence of the black and white fans who, after the proclamation of the result, had a beautiful party in General Severiano’s Noble Hall.

Click here and access the Minutes of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Deliberative Council (1/13)

“Today is a historic day. What a wonderful party. I’m very excited. This beautiful and glorious crowd deserves a strong and protagonist Botafogo. That’s why we worked very hard to deliver this binding agreement, which was approved by 97% of the board tonight. Tomorrow (Friday) there is a General Assembly and I call on all partners able to vote to participate in this decision”, highlighted President Durcesio Mello

As a continuous act, the Extraordinary General Meeting will be held this Friday (14th), from 9 am to 7 pm, which will have a single online voting system, which can be accessed by cell phone or computer. Access information (login and password) was distributed by email and SMS and a support structure for the member was made available at the Club’s headquarters.

