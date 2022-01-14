After arresting 12,000, Russians say ‘mission is over’ and leave Kazakhstan | World

The more than 2,000 soldiers led by Russia began to leave Kazakhstan this Thursday (13), after declaring that their “peacekeeping” operation was over in the country, which has experienced a week of large demonstrations contained with strong repression. More than 12,000 people have been arrested since the crisis began on 2 January.

In the morning, a solemn ceremony was organized in Almaty, the largest Kazakh city, for the withdrawal of soldiers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russian-led military alliance.

“The peacekeeping operation is over, the tasks have been accomplished”: sentenced Russian general Andrei Serdyukov, commander of the contingent of more than 2000 soldiers, including Russians, Belarusians and Armenians. The troop must complete its withdrawal by the 22nd of January.

With the departure of foreign forces, the security of Kazakhstan’s public buildings and infrastructure is once again the responsibility of the country’s armed forces under Kazakh laws.

2 of 2 Russian soldiers are leaving Kazakhstan — Photo: HANDOUT / RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY / AFP Russian soldiers are leaving Kazakhstan — Photo: HANDOUT / RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY / AFP

What appears to be a return to normalcy, after a week of harsh repression with Russian aid against the social upheaval that has gripped the country, takes place in a context of slight friction between the governments of Moscow and Nur-sultan.

The newly appointed Minister of Information of Kazakhstan, Askar Oumarov, is considered a “Russophobe”, as accused by the Kazakh press and Russian authorities. In a speech during commemorations of the end of the Second World War on May 9, he is said to have said to the country’s Russian minority: “Don’t forget that you are not natives”.

Oumarov is seen as someone close to the Turkish government, which would show an attempt at rapprochement between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his counterpart, Recep Erdogan.

The minister in question asked not to be demonized, but too late: the head of Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, advised him not to go to Baikonur, the famous Soviet space base, now leased by Russia to Kazakhstan until 2050.

What happened in Kazakhstan in recent weeks?

Kazakhstan has already arrested 10,000 people involved in anti-government protests

12,000 prisoners, hundreds injured and many dead. Kazakhstan, a country with a reputation for stability, was rocked last week by a wave of social unrest and violence not seen since its independence in 1991. It all started on Sunday (2), after the announcement of a rise in the price of gas. The measure exploded in anti-government demonstrations.

The crackdown on the movements was harsh, with the president claiming the organizers were terrorists and asking the police to shoot to kill. Hundreds of people were injured and at least 12,000 people were arrested over the week. It is not known how many people were killed, last Sunday the Ministry of Information even published a balance of 164 fatalities, but went back.

Calm prevails again in Almaty

The worst scenes of violence were seen in Almaty, the country’s economic capital. There were looting of shops, shootings in the streets and public buildings were set on fire.